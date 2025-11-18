Climate change real, India to declare NDC by Dec: Environment Minister Yadav at UN COP30

Belem (Brazil), Nov 18 (PTI): India will publish its revised Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for the 2035 period by December, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday, while urging developed nations to achieve net zero targets ahead of their current timelines.

Addressing the high-level segment of the UN COP30 Climate Summit here, Yadav said climate change is “real and imminent” due to unsustainable growth and development patterns.

“Developed countries must reach net zero far earlier than current target dates, fulfil their obligations under Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, and deliver new, additional and concessional climate finance estimated in trillions of dollars,” he said.

Implementation of climate goals must be adequate, accessible and affordable, and free from restrictive intellectual property barriers, the minister said.

“Let the global community remember this as a COP of implementation and delivery. Let the coming decade be one of resilience and shared responsibility - a decade that unites the world in the spirit of one earth, one family, one future,” he added.

Yadav said India’s newly launched Nuclear Mission and Green Hydrogen Mission will further accelerate its progress towards achieving net zero by 2070. The country will also release its first Biennial Transparency Report soon, he said.

Responding to questions on the delay in submitting the NDC, Yadav told reporters that internal processes, including Cabinet approval, were underway. “We have made a statement that we will release it soon. It will be by December,” he said.

NDCs are national climate plans under the Paris Agreement that set targets to cut emissions and adapt to climate change, guiding global efforts to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Countries are required to submit their third round of NDCs, referred to as "NDCs 3.0", for the 2031-2035 period this year.

Yadav also said that the COP-30 marks a decade since the Paris Agreement, which is a milestone to assess the world's collective resolve.

"It has reminded us that climate change is no longer a distant manifestation, but is real and imminent. Unsustainable growth and development have placed mother earth in deep stress," he added.

He informed the UN body that in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement regarding conservation and development of carbon sinks and reservoirs, two billion plants were planted across the country under a community-led initiative in just 16 months.

"It is indeed a testament to the power of collective climate actions...India has demonstrated successfully that development and environmental stewardship can advance in tandem. India's emission intensity has declined by over 36 per cent since 2005," the minister added.

India’s non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity stands at around 256 giga watts (GW) — more than half of its total installed electricity capacity – achieving an NDC target five years ahead of schedule, Yadav said.

"Initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the Global Biofuel Alliance have become global platforms for promoting affordable and clean energy," he added.

Negotiators from more than 190 countries have gathered here for the annual Conference of Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The COP30 summit is taking place at the Brazilian city of Belem in the Amazon region from November 10 to 21.

Appreciating the host country, Yadav said, "On behalf of India, I extend warm greetings to the Government of Brazil and the people of Belem for hosting COP30 in the heart of the Amazon -- a living symbol of our planet's ecological wealth." PTI TR OZ OZ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)