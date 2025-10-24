Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldChina's Military Build-up In Tibet Fuels Regional Tensions

China's Military Build-up In Tibet Fuels Regional Tensions

The complex includes launch pads and shelters, enhancing China's long-range missile capabilities from the high-altitude plateau.

By : ANI | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 11:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): The latest satellite imagery and open-source assessments have exposed extensive construction activity near Golmud, in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Qinghai Province, signalling another aggressive step in China's military buildup.
 
Analysts suggest that the site is part of the expanding network of the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF), intended to enhance Beijing's long-range missile reach, as reported by Phayul.
 
According to Phayul, the new military complex features multiple launch pads, high-bay shelters likely made for transporter-erector-launchers (TELs), and extensive support structures. These developments point to the establishment of a new missile brigade under PLARF Base 64, giving China the strategic advantage of operating from the high-altitude Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, a position ideal for launching missiles deep into South and Central Asia.
 
This build-up follows Beijing's broader campaign to modernise and expand its nuclear and conventional missile capabilities, a trend accelerated since 2021 after the discovery of large-scale missile silo fields in Gansu and Inner Mongolia. The U.S. Department of Defense's 2024 report predicted that China could amass 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030, with the new Golmud facility likely to house the DF-26, a missile capable of both nuclear and conventional strikes over a range of 4,000 km.
 
Satellite observations show rapid progress at the site, with multiple interconnected launch zones typical of road-mobile missile brigades, emphasising mobility and survivability. Analysts estimate the Golmud base could host 24 to 36 missile launchers, mirroring other key PLARF installations. Local sources and defence observers have also noted frequent military exercises in the Golmud region between 2024 and 2025. Such drills, coupled with the expanding infrastructure, indicate that the new brigade is nearing full operational capacity, possibly designed for high-altitude warfare and rapid regional deployment, as cited by Phayul.
 
Experts warn that this expansion has serious implications for regional security. From Qinghai, Taiwan, and even US interests across the Indo-Pacific. The development highlights China's continued militarisation of the Tibetan plateau, transforming it into a launchpad for regional coercion and undermining stability across Asia, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 11:25 PM (IST)
