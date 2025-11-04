WATCH: Chicago Woman Dragged From Car By Armed Federal Agents During Immigration Raid

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldWATCH: Chicago Woman Dragged From Car By Armed Federal Agents During Immigration Raid

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 01:07 PM (IST)
A shocking video from Chicago has sparked outrage after heavily armed federal agents were seen dragging a US citizen out of her car during an immigration raid. The woman, identified as Dayanne Figueroa, was reportedly on her way to grab a morning coffee before work when the terrifying encounter unfolded in West Town.

ALSO READ: US Courts Stop Deportation Of Indian-Origin Man After 43 Years Of Wrongful Imprisonment

Chaos In West Town

According to The Chicago Tribune, the incident occurred on October 10 along the 1600 block of West Hubbard Street. Witnesses said federal agents were conducting an immigration raid targeting several landscaping workers suspected of being in the country without documentation. The operation quickly descended into chaos as residents honked their car horns, which is a common neighbourhood signal used to warn others of immigration enforcement in the area.

Figueroa was driving through the area when her vehicle collided with an unmarked car driven by federal officers who were trying to escape the agitated crowd. Video footage reviewed by The Chicago Tribune shows the agents stopping abruptly, exiting their vehicle with guns drawn, and pointing them directly at Figueroa.

Moments later, the agents forcibly opened her car door, yanked her out by her legs, and pinned her to the ground before pushing her toward a red minivan. Bystanders can be heard shouting, “You hit her! We have it on video!” as her car, keys, and coffee were left behind in the middle of the street.

DHS Statement Sparks Outrage

In response to the incident, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claimed Figueroa was to blame, stating that “she crashed into an unmarked government vehicle and violently resisted arrest, injuring two officers.” However, she was released several hours later without any charges, deepening public criticism over the use of excessive force.

Public Backlash And Wider Concerns

Figueroa’s ordeal has reignited debate over federal enforcement tactics in Chicago. Critics have accused authorities of using aggressive and unmarked operations that blur lines between law enforcement and intimidation. Reports by The Chicago Tribune highlight growing public frustration over federal agents’ conduct, including the use of tear gas in residential areas and the detention of bystanders who record their actions.

Similar controversies have erupted recently. Just a day before the Chicago raid, prosecutors dropped felony charges against an Oak Park man with intellectual disabilities accused of assaulting federal officers during a protest. And one day earlier, a grand jury declined to indict a Chicago couple arrested outside an ICE facility in Broadview during a demonstration.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 01:05 PM (IST)
