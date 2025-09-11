Charlie Kirk Was Asked About Shooters Seconds Before He Was Shot. These Were His Last Words

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldCharlie Kirk Was Asked About Shooters Seconds Before He Was Shot. These Were His Last Words

Disturbing video from the scene showed Charlie Kirk clutching his neck as blood streamed from the wound, while horrified students screamed and scattered for safety.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 09:25 AM (IST)
US President Donald Trump's close ally Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA,  was shot and killed at an event in Utah University. Kirk was engaging with students in a public Q&A session on the subject of mass shootings and gun violence when the attack took place.

Video footage from the event showed Kirk seated under a white tent, microphone in hand, responding to pointed questions from the crowd.

Just seconds before he was shot at, a member from the audience asked, “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” Kirk responded: “Too many.”

The same questioner pressed further, “Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?”
Kirk replied with his last words: “Counting or not counting gang violence?” Seconds later, a gunshot rang out.

Chaos On Utah University Campus

Disturbing video from the scene showed Kirk clutching his neck as blood streamed from the wound, while horrified students screamed and scattered for safety. He later succumbed to his injuries despite emergency response efforts.

Thousands had gathered to hear Kirk speak, and police officers were already stationed around the campus, yet the shooting unfolded in front of a packed audience. Kirk had been speaking from a sunken open-air space surrounded by university buildings, which quickly became a scene of panic.

Trump Mourns 'The Heart Of America's Youth'

News of Kirk’s death was confirmed by Donald Trump, who paid an emotional tribute on his Truth Social platform.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us.”

Speaking later to the New York Post, Trump described Kirk as "a very, very good friend of mine and a tremendous person."

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 09:23 AM (IST)
Donald Trump Donald Trump. Charlie Kirk Charlie Kirk Last Video Charlie Kirk Last Words
