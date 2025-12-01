Can't Use 'Indian' Anymore: Why Donald Trump Made This Shocking Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a video circulating on social media, US President Donald Trump claimed that the word “India” is no longer permitted in America and insisted that only Indians want the term to be used. Referring to the word commonly used for Native American communities, Trump said the term has fallen out of use in the United States, adding that he would never support changing it. “You’re not allowed to use the word ‘Indian’ anymore. The only ones that want you to do it are the Indians. I will never tell you to change,” the President said.

Trump Claims ‘India’ Is No Longer Acceptable

In the video, which has sparked debate online, Trump highlighted that the term “India” and “Indian” were historically used to describe Native Americans. He said it is currently used only within tribal communities, while other groups have warned against using the term due to its connection with colonial history and racism.

The term has been seen by many in the US as outdated, culturally insensitive and linked to discrimination against Native American tribes. The debate over terminology has grown in recent years as several institutions and sporting teams have changed names and mascots after long-running campaigns by civil rights activists and tribal representatives.

Trump continued his criticism of political correctness, saying the attempt to move away from “Indian” is driven by groups trying to erase traditional names and replace them with modern alternatives that he views as unnecessary.

Stadium Naming Row & NFL Controversy

This is also not the first time Trump has weighed in on the issue. In April this year, several organisations condemned his statement after he threatened to block a new stadium in Washington, DC unless the local NFL team reverted to its earlier name, the Redskins.

He said: “I may put a restriction on them that if they don’t change the name back to the original ‘Washington Redskins,’ and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, ‘Washington Commanders,’ I won’t make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington.”

The name Redskins was dropped in 2020 after years of complaints that it amounted to a racial slur and was deeply offensive to Indigenous Americans. Campaigners argued the team name was a derogatory reference to Native Americans and promoted harmful stereotypes.

The dispute over names and language continues to divide opinion in the United States. While many Indigenous activists support replacing outdated terms and mascots, Trump has positioned himself firmly against the shift, urging institutions and sports teams to retain traditional names.