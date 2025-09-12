Indian Devotees Returning From Pashupatinath Temple 'Attacked' By Protestors Near Kathmandu

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldIndian Devotees Returning From Pashupatinath Temple 'Attacked' By Protestors Near Kathmandu

A bus carrying 49 Indian pilgrims returning from Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal was attacked by protestors near Kathmandu.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 03:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A bus carrying Indian pilgrims from the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal was allegedly attacked by protestors near the capital, Kathmandu, amid violent anti-government demonstrations. 

According to the bus driver, several passengers were injured in the incident, which took place on September 9 near Sonauli on the India-Nepal border. The agitators targeted the bus, carrying 49 Indians, pelting stones and shattering windows and injuring the passengers, including women and the aged, the driver claimed, reported PTI. 

As per the local reports, the local authorities admitted the injured to a hospital in Kathmandu, while the remaining passengers were flown to India on a special plane arranged by the Indian Embassy with the help of the Nepalese government.

Ramu Nishad, the bus driver narrated the incident, while speaking to reporters in Sonauli: "We were returning after having darshan (at the Pashupatinath temple), when suddenly a mob surrounded our bus and attacked without reason. There were women and elderly people among the passengers, but the protesters did not care."

 

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 03:24 PM (IST)
