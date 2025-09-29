Bishnoi Gang Designated Terrorist Organisation In Canada After Mayors’ Appeals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Canadian Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree on Monday announced that the Bishnoi Gang has been formally added to Canada’s list of terrorist entities under the Criminal Code.

The minister underlined that violent groups targeting specific communities to instil fear and intimidation would not be tolerated. “Every person in Canada has the right to feel safe in their home and community and as a government it is our fundamental responsibility to protect them. Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes,” he said in the government release.

With the listing, the Bishnoi Gang now falls under the Criminal Code’s definition of a “terrorist group.” This designation allows authorities to freeze or seize assets, property, and financial resources linked to the organisation. Canadian police and intelligence agencies will also be equipped with expanded powers to investigate offences related to financing, travel, and recruitment.

The release further stated that it is a criminal offence for individuals in Canada or abroad to knowingly deal with assets connected to a terrorist group. Providing property, funds, or financial services that could benefit the gang is also banned. Immigration and border officials can now use this listing to make decisions regarding admissibility under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

According to the government, the Bishnoi Gang operates primarily from India but has a significant presence in Canada, particularly in diaspora communities. The group has been linked to murders, shootings, arson, and extortion, creating insecurity among businesses, community leaders, and cultural figures. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) described the listing as a crucial tool to bolster investigations and disrupt terrorist activity.

Growing Calls for Action from Canadian Mayors

The move follows repeated appeals by Canadian municipal leaders. In June, Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke urged the federal government to declare the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, along with other groups accused of extortion and violence against Canadians of South Asian descent, as terrorist organisations. Locke pointed to a spate of killings, shootings, and extortion rackets allegedly directed by the gang, calling them acts of “economic terrorism,” as reported by IANS citing Canadian media.

Similarly, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, Deputy Mayor Harkirat Singh, and several councillors wrote to Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Public Safety Minister demanding action.

Bishnoi, a jailed gangster from Punjab, is currently lodged in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Central Jail. Despite being behind bars, he has allegedly directed violent operations. His aide, Goldy Brar—implicated in multiple international criminal activities, including the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala—was also accused of orchestrating a shooting at Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s residence in Canada last year.

Media reports suggest tensions between Bishnoi and Brar.