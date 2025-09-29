Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldBishnoi Gang Designated Terrorist Organisation In Canada After Mayors’ Appeals

Bishnoi Gang Designated Terrorist Organisation In Canada After Mayors’ Appeals

Canada has officially designated the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity, enabling asset seizure and enhanced investigative powers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 07:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Canadian Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree on Monday announced that the Bishnoi Gang has been formally added to Canada’s list of terrorist entities under the Criminal Code.

The minister underlined that violent groups targeting specific communities to instil fear and intimidation would not be tolerated. “Every person in Canada has the right to feel safe in their home and community and as a government it is our fundamental responsibility to protect them. Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes,” he said in the government release.

With the listing, the Bishnoi Gang now falls under the Criminal Code’s definition of a “terrorist group.” This designation allows authorities to freeze or seize assets, property, and financial resources linked to the organisation. Canadian police and intelligence agencies will also be equipped with expanded powers to investigate offences related to financing, travel, and recruitment.

The release further stated that it is a criminal offence for individuals in Canada or abroad to knowingly deal with assets connected to a terrorist group. Providing property, funds, or financial services that could benefit the gang is also banned. Immigration and border officials can now use this listing to make decisions regarding admissibility under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

According to the government, the Bishnoi Gang operates primarily from India but has a significant presence in Canada, particularly in diaspora communities. The group has been linked to murders, shootings, arson, and extortion, creating insecurity among businesses, community leaders, and cultural figures. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) described the listing as a crucial tool to bolster investigations and disrupt terrorist activity.

Growing Calls for Action from Canadian Mayors

The move follows repeated appeals by Canadian municipal leaders. In June, Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke urged the federal government to declare the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, along with other groups accused of extortion and violence against Canadians of South Asian descent, as terrorist organisations. Locke pointed to a spate of killings, shootings, and extortion rackets allegedly directed by the gang, calling them acts of “economic terrorism,” as reported by IANS citing Canadian media.

Similarly, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, Deputy Mayor Harkirat Singh, and several councillors wrote to Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Public Safety Minister demanding action.

Bishnoi, a jailed gangster from Punjab, is currently lodged in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Central Jail. Despite being behind bars, he has allegedly directed violent operations. His aide, Goldy Brar—implicated in multiple international criminal activities, including the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala—was also accused of orchestrating a shooting at Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s residence in Canada last year.

Media reports suggest tensions between Bishnoi and Brar.

Also read
Published at : 29 Sep 2025 07:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Canada Breaking News Bishnoi Gang Lawrence Bishnoi ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PoK On The Boil: 2 Killed, 18 Injured As Civil Unrest Erupts Against Pakistan Govt, Locals Clash With Forces
PoK On The Boil: 2 Killed, 18 Injured As Civil Unrest Erupts Against Pakistan Govt
India
ABP Exclusive: 'Wanted To Retaliate Against Pakistan After 26/11 Mumbai Attack' Says Chidambaram
ABP Exclusive: 'Wanted To Retaliate Against Pakistan After 26/11 Mumbai Attack' Says Chidambaram
Cities
Karur Stampede: Police Blame Vijay’s ‘Display Of Power, Unplanned Roadshow’; Report Says TVK Sought Power Cut
Karur Stampede: Police Blame Vijay’s ‘Display Of Political Power’; Report Says TVK Sought Power Cut
Cricket
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Clinches 9th Asia Cup Title, Rejects Trophy from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Durga Pandal In Bengal Portrays Anti-India Leaders Including Trump As Demons
Breaking: Maharashtra Tussle Over Language, London Stabbings, Pune River Tragedy And Crime Spike Now
Mahadangal: “I Love Mohammad” Poster Row Sparks Violence in Bareilly; Political War Erupts | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Protests Erupt In Peru While Crime And Safety Incidents Reported Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Why Congress's Patna CWC Is More Symbolism Than Strategy
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget