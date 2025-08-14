Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPunjab Police Nab Two Most-Wanted Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operatives On Patiala-Ambala Highway

Punjab Police Nab Two Most-Wanted Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operatives On Patiala-Ambala Highway

Punjab Police arrested two Lawrence Bishnoi gang operatives with extensive criminal records near the Haryana border while they were returning from Nepal allegedly to commit a crime.

By : IANS | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 03:12 PM (IST)

Chandigarh, Aug 14 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force has arrested two most-wanted Lawrence Bishnoi gang operatives from the Patiala-Ambala national highway near Shambhu village, bordering Haryana, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

Both have criminal history and over 15 heinous crime cases registered against them in Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that they fled to Nepal after committing the murder and returned on the directions of foreign-based handlers to commit a sensational crime in the state.

The accused were also wanted in the recent murder of Bharat Ratan in Fazilka.

The police recovered one Glock 9mm pistol and six cartridges.

A first information report has been registered in Mohali, near here.

Meanwhile, to ensure peaceful celebrations of Independence Day, the Punjab Police have beefed up security across the state, and all field units have been directed to remain on high alert.

Police teams have been conducting flag marches at the sensitive areas in all 28 police districts simultaneously, followed by cordon and search operations at the vulnerable spots, an official statement quoting Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said.

He said the exercise was aimed at boosting the confidence of the public, besides preparing police personnel to tackle any untoward situation.

The Special DGP said the special cordon and search operation is being conducted under the supervision of a SP-rank officer at all crowded places, including railway stations, bus stands, markets, shopping malls, public parks, etc., across the state.

“We had strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them during the course of this operation,” he added.

He said around 250 police teams, involving over 1,500 police personnel, were deputed across the state to look for suspicious persons in the state, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the public.

Besides, police teams have continued their cordon and search operation against drugs and conducted raids at 374 locations on Wednesday, leading to the arrest of 73 drug smugglers after registration of 53 first information reports (FIRs) across the state.

With this, the total number of drug smugglers arrested has reached 25,719 within 165 days.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 03:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
PUNJAB
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
J-K: 12 Dead As Massive Cloudburst Hits Kishtwar Village, NDRF Teams Rushed To Area
J-K: 12 Dead As Massive Cloudburst Hits Kishtwar Village, Toll Likely To Rise
Cities
SC Questions Early Removal Of Stray Dogs Before Order Became Public, Reserves order
SC Questions Early Removal Of Stray Dogs Before Order Became Public, Reserves order
India
When And Where To Watch President Murmu’s Independence Day Eve Speech 2025?
When And Where To Watch President Murmu’s Independence Day Eve Speech 2025?
Cities
Which Cities Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day? Check Details
Which Cities Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day?
Advertisement

Videos

UP Assembly Special Session: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights State’s Growth, Calls for United Vision for Viksit Bharat
Breaking: Supreme Court Reserves Order on Stray Dogs; Focus on Civic Failures, Practicality of Shelter Plan
Breaking: Historic 24-Hour Debate in Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Vision 2047; CM Yogi to Address
Breaking: Supreme Court Postpones Hearing on Jammu and Kashmir’s Full Statehood Petition for Eight Weeks
Weather Update: Northern India Battles Severe Floods and Cloudbursts Amid Heavy Rains | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget