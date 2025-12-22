Who Is Motaleb Sikder? Another Bangladesh Radical Youth Leader Attacked After Osman Hadi

A fresh attack has been reported on another radical youth leader in Bangladesh following the assault on Osman Hadi. Unidentified gunmen opened fire on Motaleb Sikder, triggering concerns over the safety of political activists ahead of the general elections.

Sikder has been identified as the Khulna division chief of the National Citizen Party. The incident took place in Khulna, where he was shot by unknown assailants and later rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Youth Leaders Under Attack Before Polls

With Bangladesh’s general elections scheduled for February 16, a series of attacks targeting youth leaders has raised security concerns. The shooting of Sikder comes amid heightened political tensions in the run-up to the polls.

Link to Anti-Hasina Protests

Like Osman Hadi, Sikder had participated in the protests against then prime minister Sheikh Hasina in July 2024. He is also known for delivering anti-India speeches, placing him among the radical youth leaders who have increasingly come under attack in recent months.