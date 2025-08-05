Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday declared that the interim government will formally request the Election Commission to conduct the national election in February 2026, ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a televised speech to the nation on Student-People Uprising Day, Yunus said the country was entering its final and most crucial phase — the transfer of power to an elected government. His address marked a pivotal moment for the interim administration, signalling the beginning of preparations for the upcoming vote.

“Now it is time for us to fulfil our final duty: holding the election. Following this address on this momentous day, we will enter the final and most important chapter of our responsibility. We will begin the process of handing over power to an elected government,” Yunus said, as quoted by Dhaka Tribune.

The Chief Adviser announced that he would be writing to the Chief Election Commissioner on behalf of the interim government, urging the Commission to hold the election before the start of Ramadan, which is expected to begin on the evening of February 17 in 2026.

Bangladesh's Yunus Vows 'Fair, Peaceful' Polls

In his remarks, Yunus called upon citizens to pray for a smooth and successful election, emphasising the administration’s intent to support a peaceful and celebratory democratic process.

“I ask all of you to pray that the election is held smoothly, so that all citizens of this country can move forward successfully in building a new Bangladesh. On behalf of the government, we will provide all necessary support to ensure that the election is fair, peaceful and festive,” he stated.

Preparations Begin from Tomorrow

Yunus further said that both institutional and psychological preparations for the election would commence immediately to ensure a historic and harmonious atmosphere during the polls.

“From tomorrow, we will begin our mental and institutional preparations to ensure that this election becomes memorable in the nation’s history, for its joyous spirit, for peace and order, for voter turnout, and for the atmosphere of harmony and sincerity,” Yunus added.

The announcement sets the stage for Bangladesh’s return to an elected government.