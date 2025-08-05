Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldBangladesh's Yunus Says Parliamentary Election Will Be Held In February Next Year, Vows 'Fair, Peaceful' Polls

Bangladesh's Yunus Says Parliamentary Election Will Be Held In February Next Year, Vows 'Fair, Peaceful' Polls

Chief Adviser Yunus announced Bangladesh's interim government will request the Election Commission to hold national elections in February 2026, before Ramadan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 08:40 PM (IST)

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday declared that the interim government will formally request the Election Commission to conduct the national election in February 2026, ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a televised speech to the nation on Student-People Uprising Day, Yunus said the country was entering its final and most crucial phase — the transfer of power to an elected government. His address marked a pivotal moment for the interim administration, signalling the beginning of preparations for the upcoming vote.

“Now it is time for us to fulfil our final duty: holding the election. Following this address on this momentous day, we will enter the final and most important chapter of our responsibility. We will begin the process of handing over power to an elected government,” Yunus said, as quoted by Dhaka Tribune.

The Chief Adviser announced that he would be writing to the Chief Election Commissioner on behalf of the interim government, urging the Commission to hold the election before the start of Ramadan, which is expected to begin on the evening of February 17 in 2026.

Bangladesh's Yunus Vows 'Fair, Peaceful' Polls

In his remarks, Yunus called upon citizens to pray for a smooth and successful election, emphasising the administration’s intent to support a peaceful and celebratory democratic process.

“I ask all of you to pray that the election is held smoothly, so that all citizens of this country can move forward successfully in building a new Bangladesh. On behalf of the government, we will provide all necessary support to ensure that the election is fair, peaceful and festive,” he stated.

Preparations Begin from Tomorrow

Yunus further said that both institutional and psychological preparations for the election would commence immediately to ensure a historic and harmonious atmosphere during the polls.

“From tomorrow, we will begin our mental and institutional preparations to ensure that this election becomes memorable in the nation’s history, for its joyous spirit, for peace and order, for voter turnout, and for the atmosphere of harmony and sincerity,” Yunus added.

The announcement sets the stage for Bangladesh’s return to an elected government.

Also read
Published at : 05 Aug 2025 08:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Breaking News ABP Live Muhammad Yunus Bangladesh Election Bangladesh Election 2026
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
‘India Hasn’t Been A Good Trading Partner’: Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs ‘Very Substantially’ Over 24 Hours
‘India Hasn’t Been A Good Trading Partner’: Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs ‘Very Substantially’ Over 24 Hours
Cities
4 Killed In Uttarkashi Flash Flood, PM Modi, Amit Shah Speak To CM Dhami; Locals Say ‘Everything Is Destroyed’
4 Killed In Uttarkashi Flash Flood, PM Modi, Amit Shah Speak To CM Dhami; Locals Say ‘Everything Is Destroyed’
India
Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Visuals Show People Running, Being Swept Away As Flash Floods Swallow Houses In Dharali
Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Visuals Show People Running, Being Swept Away As Flash Floods Swallow Houses In Dharali
World
Bangladesh's Yunus Says Parliamentary Election Will Be Held In February Next Year, Vows 'Fair, Peaceful' Polls
Bangladesh's Yunus Says Parliamentary Election Will Be Held In February Next Year, Vows 'Fair, Peaceful' Polls
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ED Summons Industrialist Anil Ambani in ₹3000 Crore Fraud Case; Investigation Intensifies | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Priyanka Gandhi Says Opposition’s Right to Question Govt Is Constitutional Duty | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Responds Strongly to Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil Trade | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Attends NDA MPs’ Meet, To Be Honored for Operation Sindoor Success | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Trump’s Oil Threats- 'No Bullying Will Be Tolerated' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget