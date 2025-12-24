Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldBalochistan Sees Protests Over Alleged Enforced Disappearance Of Four Family Members

Balochistan Sees Protests Over Alleged Enforced Disappearance Of Four Family Members

The rights body stated that their families have taken to the streets of Tejaban village in Kech, demanding the safe return of their loved ones.

By : IANS | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 01:25 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Quetta, Dec 23 (IANS) Several Baloch families on Tuesday staged a protest in Balochistan's Kech district against the enforced disappearance of four members of the same family by Pakistani forces.

According to the human rights body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), the victims - two women and two men - identified as Fareed Ijaz, Mujahid Dilwash, Hani Dilwash, and Hair-Nisa Wahid were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani agencies.

The rights body stated that their families have taken to the streets of Tejaban village in Kech, demanding the safe return of their loved ones.

“Their protest is peaceful, yet their voices are being ignored, and no clear information has been given about where the missing family members are being held. The families say they will not end their protest until all four are safely recovered. They are calling on the people of Tejaban and nearby areas to stand with them and speak out against enforced disappearances, a practice that has torn apart countless families across Balochistan,” the BYC posted on X.

Condemning the enforced disappearances, the BYC expressed solidarity with the affected families. Alongside this protest, BYC has also begun a 5-day campaign focusing on the growing disappearance of Baloch women, aiming to raise awareness and demand accountability from those responsible.

“We urge human rights groups, humanitarian organisations, and all people of conscience not to remain silent and to take action against enforced disappearances in Balochistan,” it stated.

Highlighting the growing atrocities in Balochistan, the Baloch Women Forum (BWF) on Tuesday said that over the last few months, Pakistan has gradually worked to shape a psyche of normalisation around the abduction of Baloch women, which it described as a deliberate attempt to hurt the societal sentiments.

“It is deliberate in a sense that the state institutions want to go against state and international laws, treaties and conventions on human rights, particularly, women’s rights, by victimizing Baloch women of their basic rights, including the very right to free and impartial trial – just like the Baloch men are suffering from – and want no mass reaction on ground to ensure global funds are not frozen for violating its international commitments,” the BWF noted.

The forum called for immediate international interventions on the severe nature of crimes against the Baloch women on urgent and humanitarian bases.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 01:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Balochistan Balochistan Protests Disappearance Of 4 Family Members
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Jaishankar Visits Sri Lanka, Announces $450 Million Aid Package After Cyclone Ditwah
Jaishankar Visits Sri Lanka, Announces $450 Million Aid Package After Cyclone Ditwah
India
India Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner, Raises Safety Of Diplomats Amid Unrest
India Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner, Raises Safety Of Diplomats Amid Unrest
States
Violence Erupts In 2 Districts Of Assam, Internet Suspended
Violence Erupts In 2 Districts Of Assam, Internet Suspended
Cities
‘I’d Disown My Son If...’: Himanta Targets Gogoi, Targets Cong Leader’s Wife Over Alleged Pak Links
‘I’d Disown My Son If...’: Himanta Targets Gogoi, Targets Cong Leader’s Wife Over Alleged Pak Links
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Breaking News: Protests Spread Across Indian Cities Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Submits Memorandum
Bangladesh Violence: Protests Held in Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities Over Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh
Bihar News: Patna Welcomes BJP’s Nitin Nabin on First Tour as National Working President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget