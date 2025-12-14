Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldSydney Shooting: Local Jewish Rabbi Identified As First Victim In Terror Attack

Sydney Shooting: Local Jewish Rabbi Identified As First Victim In Terror Attack

Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a Bondi community leader, was killed in the Sydney Hanukkah shooting police have declared terror attack.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 08:30 PM (IST)
The first victim identified in the deadly shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach during a Jewish religious event was Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a senior figure in the local Jewish community. Schlanger served as an assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi for over 18 years and was also a community chaplain, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. Widely known for his grassroots work, he played a key role in organising religious and community events.

In an emotional tribute, friend Eliezer Tewel described Schlanger as a constant presence who worked behind the scenes to ensure community gatherings ran smoothly. “He was killed while doing the most basic, kindest part of life,” Tewel wrote, noting the shooting took place during a Hanukkah celebration.

Killed While Serving Community

The attack occurred around 6:30 pm local time as hundreds gathered to mark the first night of the eight-day Jewish festival. Police said two gunmen opened fire, killing 11 people. One attacker was shot dead in retaliatory firing, while several others, including police personnel, were injured.
New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon described the incident as a “terrorist attack”. Eyewitnesses said nearly 50 rounds were fired into the crowd.

Attacker From Lahore, Pakistan

Authorities identified one of the shooters as 24-year-old Naveed Akram, a Sydney resident originally from Lahore, Pakistan. Investigations into the motive and possible links are ongoing.

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 08:30 PM (IST)
