'Atmosphere Of Peace Created On Border': PM Modi Tells Xi Jinping In China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin, China on Sunday where he said an atmosphere of peace and stability has been created after the disengagement on the border.

#WATCH | Tianjin, China: During his bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I congratulate you on China's successful chairmanship of the SCO. I thank you for the invitation to visit China and for our meeting today."



(Source:… pic.twitter.com/KGFc8Curi6 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2025

PM Modi said, "Last year in Kazan, we had very fruitful discussions which gave a positive direction to our relations. After the disengagement on the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has been created."

PM Modi congratulated the Chinese president on the successful chairmanship of the SCO. "I thank you for the invitation to visit China and for our meeting today," he said. The prime minister said an agreement has been reached between the Special Representatives of both countries regarding border management.

"Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been resumed. Direct flights between the two countries are also being resumed. The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity. We are committed to taking our relations forward on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sensitivity," PM Modi said during the bilateral meeting.