HomeCities'Jihad Made Synonym Of Abuse': Madani Slams Govt, Media; Questions Judicial Independence

He argued jihad encompasses personal duty and fighting oppression. Madani also questioned judicial independence, referencing the Babri Masjid case, and criticised anti-conversion laws for unfairly targeting minorities while ignoring forced conversions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 04:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani has criticised what he described as growing attempts to portray the term “jihad” as a symbol of violence and wrongdoing. Speaking at the organisation’s National Governing Body meeting in Bhopal, he said certain political and media narratives have turned a foundational Islamic concept into “an abuse.”

Madani argued that phrases such as “love jihad,” “land jihad,” “education jihad” and “spit jihad” are being used with the intent to insult Muslim faith and identity. “Enemies of Islam and Muslims have made ‘jihad’ a synonym of abuse, conflict and violence,” he said, adding that responsible voices in government and media “feel no shame” in employing such terms.

He stressed that the Quran refers to jihad in multiple contexts, including personal duty and the welfare of society. Even where the term is linked to war, he said, it relates to ending oppression. “Isliye jab jab zulm hoga tab tab jihad hoga,” Madani remarked, asserting that resistance against injustice is integral to the faith.

Questions Judicial Independence 

The Muslim cleric also targeted recent court rulings, suggesting that judicial decisions in cases like the Babri Masjid title dispute and the ban on instant triple talaq indicate that the judiciary may be functioning under government pressure. “We have several instances before us that have raised questions on the character of courts,” he said. “The Supreme Court is eligible to be called ‘supreme’ only when it follows the Constitution. If it doesn’t do that, it doesn’t deserve to be called ‘Supreme’.”

Turning to concerns over religious freedom, Madani claimed that anti-conversion laws are being applied in a way that criminalises the practice of religion for minorities. The Constitution grants freedom of religion, he noted, yet people risk “fear and punishment” for exercising that right. Meanwhile, he alleged, those engaged in “Ghar Wapasi” to convert individuals “into a particular religion have a free hand” and face no scrutiny or legal action.

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 04:58 PM (IST)
Jihad Maulana Mahmood Madani Bhopal News
