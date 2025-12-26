Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldAnother Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh over alleged extortion

Another Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh over alleged extortion

Dhaka/New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI): A Hindu man was lynched in Bangladesh over alleged extortion, media reports said on Thursday, days after another man from the minority religion was lynched in the countr.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 12:08 AM (IST)

Dhaka/New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI): A Hindu man was lynched in Bangladesh over alleged extortion, media reports said on Thursday, days after another man from the minority religion was lynched in the country.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Rajbari town's Pangsha upazila, The Daily Star newspaper quoted police as saying.

The deceased, identified as Amrit Mondal, had allegedly formed a criminal gang and was involved in extortion and other criminal activities.

The interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus "strongly condemned" the killing while asserting that it was not a communal attack.

On the day of the incident, Mondal was beaten up by locals when he, along with his group members, tried to extort money from a resident's house, the report said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and rescued Mondal in a critical condition.

He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead around 2:00 am, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Pangsha Circle) Debrata Sarkar said, according to the report.

Mondal's body was sent to Rajbari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, Sarkar said.

Most of his associates fled after the incident, but police arrested one man and recovered firearms from his possession.

According to the police, Mondal had at least two cases filed against him, including a murder case.

Condemning the killing, the interim government said in a statement that it "does not support any kind of illegal activities, mass beatings or violence,” the state-run BSS news agency reported.

In a statement, the government said that the incident was not a communal attack but one stemming from a violent situation arising from extortion and terrorist activities.

Legal action will be taken against everyone directly or indirectly involved in the incident, it said.

The incident comes a week after another Hindu man, Dipu Das, was lynched and his body set on fire over blasphemy allegations in Mymensingh.

Police and other law enforcement agencies have made 12 arrests in the case so far.

Das’ killing sparked widespread protests by factory workers, students and rights groups in Dhaka and elsewhere in Bangladesh, and India expressed its concerns as well.

The interim government has said it would take care of Das' minor child, as well as his wife and parents.

The Hindu population in Bangladesh has been affected by a series of incidents against minority communities in the country after the ouster of then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year. PTI GRS GRS GRS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Atal Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 101st Birth Anniversary

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Latest News News World News World News Headlines India News World News Today 26 Dec 2025
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Report: Another Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh’s Rajbari Over Extortion Claims
Report: Another Hindu Man Lynched By Mob In Bangladesh Over Extortion Claims
World
Dhaka Rally: Tarique Rahman Quotes Martin Luther King Jr, Calls For Peace In Bangladesh
Dhaka Rally: Tarique Rahman Quotes Martin Luther King Jr, Calls For Peace In Bangladesh
World
'Not Intended To Involve Religion': Thailand Defends Demolition Of Vishnu Statue Near Cambodia Border
'Not Intended To Involve Religion': Thailand Defends Demolition Of Vishnu Statue Near Cambodia Border
News
‘Papa, I’m In Pain’: Indian-Origin Man Dies After Waiting For 8-Hour In Canada Hospital
‘Papa, I’m In Pain’: Indian-Origin Man Dies After Waiting For 8-Hour In Canada Hospital
Advertisement

Videos

Atal Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 101st Birth Anniversary
BMC Election 2026: MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande’s Marathi Language Post Sparks Row Ahead of BMC Elections
Rajasthan Politics: Forest Minister Loses Cool at Sikar DM During Inspection
Breaking: 9 Killed in Cuddalore Bus Mishap, CM MK Stalin Expresses Grief
Breaking: 12 Killed, Many Injured as Bus Catches Fire After Collision in Chitradurga
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget