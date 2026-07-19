Andrew Tate, Brother Tristan Arrested In US Over Fresh Rape, Trafficking Charges In UK

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have been arrested in the United States after British authorities announced fresh criminal charges against them and initiated extradition proceedings.

The UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Andrew Tate faces seven additional counts of rape, along with further charges linked to alleged offences including sex trafficking and child pornography, the BBC reported.

Tristan Tate has been charged with one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape, and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

Fresh Charges Add To Existing Case

According to the CPS, the alleged offences took place between July 2010 and August 2017.

"These charging decisions followed receipt of a further file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police and bring the total number of alleged victims in this case to seven," Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the Special Crime Division at the CPS, said.

The Tate brothers have previously denied all allegations against them.

US Confirms Arrests

The US Marshals Service confirmed that Andrew and Tristan Tate had been taken into custody, the BBC report said.

A spokesperson for the US Department of Justice said the arrests were made "pursuant to extradition proceedings".

The CPS said prosecutors would seek the brothers' extradition to the United Kingdom to face the new charges.

Earlier Charges Against Tate Remain

The latest charges come in addition to an existing criminal case.

In May 2025, prosecutors confirmed that Andrew Tate, 39, and Tristan Tate, 37, would face 21 charges in the UK. Those alleged offences are said to have occurred between 2012 and 2016.

The fresh charges increase both the number of alleged offences and the number of complainants in the case, which continues to expand as British authorities pursue extradition proceedings.