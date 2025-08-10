Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldStrong 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Türkiye, Building Collapses In Sindirgi As Tremors Felt In Istanbul

Strong 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Türkiye, Building Collapses In Sindirgi As Tremors Felt In Istanbul

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Balikesir, Türkiye, felt in Istanbul and surrounding provinces. AFAD reported the quake at 11km depth, followed by aftershocks. Initial reports indicate one building collapse in Sindirgi.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 12:16 AM (IST)

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck western Türkiye on Sunday evening, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). The tremor occurred at approximately 7:53 pm local time in the Balikesir province, situated near Istanbul, and was felt across several provinces.

AFAD reported that the quake struck at a depth of 11 km (6.8 miles). The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) registered it at a magnitude of 6.19 and a depth of 10 km.

According to AFAD, the earthquake was followed by multiple aftershocks, one of which measured 4.6. Authorities have urged citizens to avoid entering any damaged structures.

Building Collapse Reported in Sindirgi

According to the Associated Press, local media outlets reported that one building collapsed in the town of Sindirgi, the earthquake’s epicentre. No fatalities or injuries have been officially confirmed in connection with the incident.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), confirmed that emergency response teams from AFAD had begun inspections in Istanbul and nearby provinces. He said there had been “no negative reports” so far.

“A 6️⃣.1️⃣ magnitude earthquake occurred in Sındırgı, Balıkesir. The earthquake, which was also felt in Istanbul and surrounding provinces, has prompted AFAD and all relevant institutions to immediately begin field surveys. As of now, no adverse situations have been reported. We are monitoring the situation moment by moment,” he wrote. 

“I extend my wishes for a speedy recovery to the citizens affected by the earthquake. May God protect our country from disasters,” he added.

The AP reported that tremors were felt as far as 200 kilometres (125 miles) away in Istanbul. Türkiye, which lies atop major fault lines, experiences frequent seismic activity. An earthquake in February 2023 in the southwest region killed at least 53,000 people and devastated Antakya, site of the ancient city of Antioch.

More recently, a 5.8-magnitude tremor in the same region resulted in one death and injured 69 people at the beginning of July.

Also read
Published at : 10 Aug 2025 11:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Turkey Turkey Earthquake Breaking News ABP Live Türkiye
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Strong 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Türkiye, Building Collapses In Sindirgi As Tremors Felt In Istanbul
Strong 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Türkiye, Building Collapses In Sindirgi As Tremors Felt In Istanbul
India
‘We’ll Take Half The World Down’: Pakistan Army Chief’s ‘Nuclear Threat’ To India From US Draws Sharp Criticism
‘We’ll Take Half The World Down’: Pak Army Chief’s ‘Nuclear Threat’ To India From US Draws Flak
India
India, Pakistan Navies To Conduct Firing Drills In Arabian Sea On Monday, Just 60 Nautical Miles Apart
India, Pak Navies To Conduct Firing Drills In Arabian Sea Monday, Just 60 Nautical Miles Apart
Election 2025
Provide Docs To Show ‘Shakun Rani Voted Twice’: Rahul Gandhi Gets Fresh CEO Notice As Voter Denies His Claim
Provide Docs To Show ‘Shakun Rani Voted Twice’: Rahul Gets Fresh Notice As Voter Denies His Claim
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Elephant Causes Chaos at Dehradun Toll Plaza, Car Damaged
Nagpur Construction Slab Collapse Injures 17 Workers; Rescue and Safety Measures Underway
Breaking: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi NCR, Fires, Train Mishaps, Crime Incidents Shake Nation
Alert: Heavy Rains Cause Massive Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos Across Delhi NCR Roads
Breaking: Massive Uttarkashi Helicopter Rescue Saves Over Six Hundred Stranded Pilgrims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget