A powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck western Türkiye on Sunday evening, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). The tremor occurred at approximately 7:53 pm local time in the Balikesir province, situated near Istanbul, and was felt across several provinces.

AFAD reported that the quake struck at a depth of 11 km (6.8 miles). The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) registered it at a magnitude of 6.19 and a depth of 10 km.

According to AFAD, the earthquake was followed by multiple aftershocks, one of which measured 4.6. Authorities have urged citizens to avoid entering any damaged structures.

Building Collapse Reported in Sindirgi

According to the Associated Press, local media outlets reported that one building collapsed in the town of Sindirgi, the earthquake’s epicentre. No fatalities or injuries have been officially confirmed in connection with the incident.

DEVELOPING: Buildings collapse after strong earthquake in western Turkey. Rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/jJhYXdd4Zk — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) August 10, 2025

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), confirmed that emergency response teams from AFAD had begun inspections in Istanbul and nearby provinces. He said there had been “no negative reports” so far.

“A 6️⃣.1️⃣ magnitude earthquake occurred in Sındırgı, Balıkesir. The earthquake, which was also felt in Istanbul and surrounding provinces, has prompted AFAD and all relevant institutions to immediately begin field surveys. As of now, no adverse situations have been reported. We are monitoring the situation moment by moment,” he wrote.

“I extend my wishes for a speedy recovery to the citizens affected by the earthquake. May God protect our country from disasters,” he added.

Balıkesir Sındırgı'da 6️⃣.1️⃣ büyüklüğünde bir deprem meydana gelmiştir. İstanbul ve çevre illerden de hissedilen depremle ilgili olarak, AFAD ve ilgili kurumlarımızın tüm ekipleri derhal saha taramalarına başlamıştır. An itibarıyla herhangi olumsuz bir durum bulunmamaktadır. An be… — Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) August 10, 2025

The AP reported that tremors were felt as far as 200 kilometres (125 miles) away in Istanbul. Türkiye, which lies atop major fault lines, experiences frequent seismic activity. An earthquake in February 2023 in the southwest region killed at least 53,000 people and devastated Antakya, site of the ancient city of Antioch.

More recently, a 5.8-magnitude tremor in the same region resulted in one death and injured 69 people at the beginning of July.