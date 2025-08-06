Active Shooter At US Army’s Fort Stewart Leaves 5 Soldiers Injured; Base On Lockdown

An active shooter incident on Wednesday at the United States Army’s Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia left five soldiers injured, prompting an immediate lockdown, according to a statement from the base shared via social media.

5 Soldiers shot in active shooter incident



VIA @USAGStewartHAAF



(FORT STEWART, Georgia) – Five Soldiers were shot today in an active shooter incident in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area. All Soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for… pic.twitter.com/X9cARy1rx8 August 6, 2025

The sprawling military installation, situated approximately 64 kilometres southwest of Savannah, is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River and houses thousands of personnel from the 3rd Infantry Division, along with their families, news agency AP reported.

Authorities confirmed that the shooter was located in the area of the 2nd Armoured Brigade Combat Team. In response, multiple sections of the base were secured, with residents instructed to remain indoors. A post on Fort Stewart’s official Facebook page advised those in the affected zones to “stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors.”

Schools on High Alert Amid Base Lockdown

As the situation unfolded, all three elementary schools within Fort Stewart were placed under lockdown. Community Superintendent Brian Perry informed WTOC-TV that these institutions cater to nearly 1,400 students, as per figures from the Department of Defense.

In addition, three schools located just outside the base perimeter implemented precautionary lockdown measures. The Liberty County School System stated online that the action was taken “out of an abundance of caution.”

Georgia Governor On US Army Base Shooting

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp released a statement confirming he was in touch with the law enforcement agencies managing the incident. Meanwhile, U.S. Representative Buddy Carter, whose congressional district includes Fort Stewart, also acknowledged the situation through a social media post, stating that he was “monitoring the shooting.”

The base authorities have closed all entry gates, with no indication yet on the shooter’s status or further developments.