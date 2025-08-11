Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews'We Want Answers, Not Attacks': Tharoor Slams EC For Critcising Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Theft' Claims

'We Want Answers, Not Attacks': Tharoor Slams EC For Critcising Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Theft' Claims

Shashi Tharoor slams EC for “attacking” Rahul Gandhi over poll-rigging claims, says panel should answer serious questions on voter roll integrity instead of insisting on formalities like affidavits.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 07:14 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor hit out at the Election Commission (EC) on Monday for attacking Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his poll-rigging claims, saying that instead of providing answers, the poll panel is insisting on formalities like an oath and an affidavit.

Participating in a protest march taken out by opposition MPs against the revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged "vote chori", Tharoor said "what we want is answers, not attacks".

"The Election Commission was asked a number of very serious questions by Rahul Gandhi. Those serious questions deserve serious answers. The Election Commission, instead of providing answers, is insisting on formalities like an oath," he told PTI.

"I honestly do not think there is any reason for it.... They do not have to insist on it. Secondly, the data that Rahulji is citing is Election Commission data, the EC can look at its own data," the former Union minister said.

"Seems to me that instead of getting stuck on formalities, they should address the serious doubts that have been raised in people's mind because the integrity of the electoral system is credible, essential and vital for our own democracy. It is too precious for us to tamper with," Tharoor said.

"So my own view very seriously is that questions have been asked and answers must be given. That is what all this is all about," he added.

Asked about the EC attacking Gandhi over his poll-rigging claims, Tharoor said, "What we want is answers, not attacks." Later, in a post on X, the Congress leader said, "At the INDIA bloc MPs' protest today. We are all asking why @ECISVEEP could not give serious answers to the serious questions raised by @RahulGandhi, rather than insisting on formalities like an oath and an affidavit (when the data cited is all the EC's own data anyway)." "It is very much in the interest of the Election Commission to dispel the doubts that have arisen in voters' minds about the integrity and the credibility of the electoral process. The flaws pointed out could easily be addressed and answers given that could set rest any fears of voting-list manipulation. The nation is truly entitled to a response," he said.

EC officials have been insisting on a signed declaration by Gandhi to substantiate his claims Gandhi on Thursday cited data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to claim that more than one lakh votes were "stolen" through five types of manipulation in an Assembly segment in Karnataka. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 07:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Shashi Tharoor Electoral Rolls RAHUL GANDHI CONGRESS SIR
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Modi, Zelenskyy Discuss Ukraine War, Bilateral Ties, PM Stresses ‘Earliest Restoration Of Peace’
Modi, Zelenskyy Discuss Ukraine War, Bilateral Ties, PM Stresses ‘Earliest Restoration Of Peace’
India
MEA Slams Pakistan’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Asim Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
MEA Slams Pak’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
World
‘Kashmir Our Jugular Vein’: Pakistan Army Chief Reiterates Remark He Made Before Pahalgam Attack, This Time In US
‘Kashmir Our Jugular Vein’: Pak Army Chief Reiterates Remark He Made Before Pahalgam, This Time In US
Election 2025
Congress ‘Should Feel Ashamed’: Karnataka Minister's Defiant Take On Voter List Row Triggers His Resignation
Congress ‘Should Feel Ashamed’: Karnataka Minister's Defiant Take On Voter List Row Triggers His Resignation
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: Akhilesh Jumps Barricades, Leads Opposition March To EC Amid Vote Looting Allegations
Opposition’s Delhi March Heats Up, Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Barricades, MPs Sit on Dharna
Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Bloc MPs In Protest, Stopped At Barricades On Way To EC Office
Opposition Leaders, Led By Akhilesh Yadav, Stage Sit-In After Being Stopped From Marching To EC Office
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Public-Centric Agenda As Monsoon Session Commences
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget