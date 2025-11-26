Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsUIDAI Deactivates Over 2 Crore Aadhaar Numbers Of Deceased Individuals

UIDAI Deactivates Over 2 Crore Aadhaar Numbers Of Deceased Individuals

UIDAI has also launched a facility earlier this year, Reporting of death of a family member, on the myAadhaar Portal for deaths registered in 25 states, UTs presently using civil registration system.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 11:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India has deactivated more than 2 crore Aadhaar numbers of deceased individuals whose details were sourced from various government departments across the centre and state, an official statement said on Wednesday.

UIDAI has sourced deceased persons’ data from the Registrar General of India (RGI), states and union territories, public distribution system, national social assistance program, among others.

"The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has deactivated more than 2 crore Aadhaar numbers of deceased individuals as part of a nationwide clean-up effort to maintain the continued accuracy of the Aadhaar database," the statement said. Aadhaar custodian said that it is also looking to collaborate with financial institutions and other such entities for getting deceased persons data.

"UIDAI is encouraging Aadhaar number holders to report the death of their family members on myAadhaar Portal after obtaining their death certificate from the death registering authorities," the statement said.

No Aadhaar number is ever re-assigned to another individual.

However, in case of the death of a person, it is essential that the Aadhaar number of the deceased is deactivated to prevent potential identity fraud, or unauthorised usage of such Aadhaar number for availing welfare benefits.

UIDAI has also launched a facility earlier this year - Reporting of death of a family member - on the myAadhaar Portal for deaths registered in 25 states and UTs presently using civil registration system.

"The process of integration for remaining States and UTs with the portal is currently underway. The family member, after authenticating himself/herself, is required to provide Aadhaar number and Death Registration Number along with other demographic details of the deceased person on the portal," the statement said.

UIDAI initiates action to deactivate the Aadhaar number of the deceased person after due process of validation of the information submitted by the family member.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 11:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aadhaar Card UIDAI Aadhaar Card Rules
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘No Moral Standing To Speak On Minorities’: India Slams Pak Over Ram Mandir Remarks
‘No Moral Standing To Speak On Minorities’: India Slams Pak Over Ram Mandir Remarks
India
India Examining Request For Sheikh Hasina's Extradition As Bangladesh Ex-PM Gets Death Sentence
India Examining Request For Sheikh Hasina's Extradition As Bangladesh Ex-PM Gets Death Sentence
India
'Ground Reality Doesn't Change...': MEA Reacts To 'Harassment' Of Arunachal Woman By Chinese Airport Officials
'Ground Reality Doesn't Change...': MEA Reacts To 'Harassment' Of Arunachal Woman By Chinese Airport Officials
Cities
GRAP Stage III Curbs Lifted In Delhi-NCR; Stricter Enforcement Of Stage 1 & 2 Measures
GRAP Stage III Curbs Lifted In Delhi-NCR; Stricter Enforcement Of Stage 1 & 2 Measures
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
OPINION | Celebrating Bharat’s 76th Samvidhan Diwas
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget