Supreme Court Flags Pahalgam Incident While Weighing J&K Statehood

The Supreme Court, while hearing petitions urging the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, emphasised that any such decision must take into account the prevailing circumstances in the region.

“You cannot ignore what happened in Pahalgam,” observed Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai during Thursday's proceedings. The remark came as the bench considered multiple pleas related to the political status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Appearing on behalf of the central government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta noted that the administration had previously assured statehood after the conduct of elections. However, he described the situation in the Union Territory as “peculiar” and requested an eight-week period to seek formal instructions from the government on the matter.

The case follows the Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling on 11 December 2023, which upheld the abrogation of Article 370 — a constitutional provision granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir. While endorsing the move, the court had directed that assembly elections be held by September 2024 and that statehood be reinstated “at the earliest”.