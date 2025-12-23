Explorer
Sonia Gandhi Arrives At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital For Check-Up; Rahul Gandhi Accompanies Her
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi arrived at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday for a routine medical check-up. She was accompanied by her son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
