Sonia Gandhi Arrives At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital For Check-Up; Rahul Gandhi Accompanies Her

HomeNewsSonia Gandhi Arrives At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital For Check-Up; Rahul Gandhi Accompanies Her

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 05:24 PM (IST)
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi arrived at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday for a routine medical check-up. She was accompanied by her son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 23 Dec 2025 05:24 PM (IST)
