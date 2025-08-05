Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rajya Sabha Adopts Resolution To Extend President's Rule In Manipur By Six Months

Rajya Sabha Adopts Resolution To Extend President’s Rule In Manipur By Six Months

Rajya Sabha passes resolution to extend President’s Rule in Manipur till February 2026, amid continued ethnic unrest and political instability. Lok Sabha had cleared it earlier on July 30.

By : ANI | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 05:11 PM (IST)

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Rajya Sabha on Tuesday adopted the Statutory Resolution to extend President's Rule in Manipur for an additional six months.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai moved the resolution in the Upper House amid heavy sloganeering by the opposition.

The House adopted the statutory resolution seeking the “continuance in force of the Proclamation dated February 13, 2025, in respect of Manipur, issued under Article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from August 13, 2025.”

Earlier, on July 30, the Lok Sabha had already passed the resolution to extend President's Rule in the northeastern state.

President's Rule was first imposed in Manipur on February 13, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from office amid continued violence and political instability that had gripped the state for nearly two years.

The proclamation under Article 356 enables the President to directly administer the state through the Governor, suspending the functioning of the elected government.

As per the Gazette notification issued by the Union Home Ministry, the powers of the Manipur Legislative Assembly have now been transferred to Parliament. This effectively suspends the authority of the state government.

Under the order, the Governor’s executive powers are now vested in the President, and the legislative authority of the state will be exercised by Parliament. Specific articles of the Constitution related to legislative functions and governance have also been suspended to facilitate central administration.

President’s Rule is constitutionally invoked when a state government is deemed incapable of functioning according to constitutional norms. During the period of imposition, the Centre oversees administration, and if conditions allow, fresh assembly elections may be conducted.

The current situation in Manipur stems from ongoing ethnic violence between the majority Meitei community and the minority Kuki-Zomi tribes. The conflict escalated over issues of land rights, job quotas, and socio-economic disparities.

The prolonged violence has claimed hundreds of lives and displaced over 60,000 people, raising serious humanitarian and governance concerns in the state. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 05:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
President's Rule Monsoon Session Political Instability Rajya Sabha Manipur Crisis Ethnic Unrest
