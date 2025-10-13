Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India on Monday delivered a powerful rebuttal to Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), with BJP MP Nishikant Dubey exposing Islamabad’s double standards and calling out its “shameful record of abusing children and exporting terror.” Speaking during the UNGA session on Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC), Dubey said Pakistan remained “one of the most serious violators” of the CAAC agenda and had no moral right to preach on human rights or peace.

“Pakistan is a country that is one of the most serious violators of the CAAC agenda. We strongly condemn their attempt to divert the world's attention from the grave abuses against children within their borders,” Dubey said, quoting the UN Secretary-General’s 2025 report, which documents Pakistan’s attacks on schools, health workers, and cross-border violence that has claimed the lives of Afghan children.

Dubey also reminded the global community of Pakistan’s role in terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, citing the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, 2025, that killed 26 civilians, including women and children.

“The international community has not forgotten the brutal, targeted attacks carried out by Pakistan-trained terrorists,” he said, adding that India’s Operation Sindoor, conducted in May 2025, was a “legitimate and proportionate response to defend its people and bring perpetrators to justice.”

He contrasted India’s decisive counter-terrorism actions with Pakistan’s repeated targeting of civilian areas.

“Pakistan must look at itself in the mirror, stop preaching on this platform, and act to protect children within its borders,” Dubey said firmly.

India’s strong statement was widely noted at the UNGA, where Dubey’s intervention underscored New Delhi’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and its commitment to global peace and child protection.