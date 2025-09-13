MNS Spokesperson Prakash Mahajan Quits Party, Says 'Was Ignored A Lot, Used For Campaigning'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) spokesperson Prakash Mahajan on Saturday resigned from the party, saying he was "ignored" despite his least expectations.

Mahajan, the brother of former Union minister and BJP leader late Prakash Mahajan, announced his decision in a video message, in which he also said that he never received praise for his work in the party, but was blamed for the mistakes that he never committed.

He also attributed his move to "lack of respect" in the Raj Thackeray-led MNS, and said he has no plans to join any other party.

In the video, he said, "For the past few days, I felt that there is a need to stop at some point. In fact, I should have stopped after the Pahalgam incident. But at that time, I felt that things would improve. Personally speaking, my expectations are limited. In whichever party I was, I never had a desire to fight elections nor did I want any post. Protecting Hindutva was my only sentiment. But despite keeping my expectations low, I was ignored a lot." "I was never consulted during the Lok Sabha elections. During the assembly polls, I was used only for campaigning. I honestly carried out the responsibilities given to him. I never received praise for my work, but was blamed for the mistakes that I never committed," he said.

"But I apologise to MNS leader Amit Thackeray. I had given him a word that I would work not only with him but also with his son. But unfortunately, circumstances are such that I cannot keep my word. Sometimes a person does not get what he deserves and this is a matter of luck," he said.

Talking to PTI over phone, Mahajan said he decided to quit due to his advancing age and lack of respect in the party.

"I have been in the MNS for the last few years. The party didn't support me when BJP leader Narayan Rane threatened me. I also felt Raj Thackeray's views on Kumbh Mela and comments post-Pahalgam terror attack were unwarranted," Mahajan said.

