Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Indigo's crisis seems to continue as nationwide disruption stretched into its fourth consecutive day on Friday. With several passengers alleged that the airline had “protected” its international flights while cancelling a large share of domestic services. The crisis has so far resulted in around 1,300 flight cancellations, leaving thousands stranded across major airports.

Some users on X claimed the pattern of cancellations indicated strategy rather than chaos. One widely shared post alleged that IndiGo kept most international flights intact, with cancellations estimated at under 10% and largely on connecting legs.

Overseas Bring Higher Revenue, Lower Fuel Cost

This is because overseas routes bring in higher revenue, lower fuel costs and are bound by stricter foreign compensation rules. “In short, they shielded profitable international routes and sacrificed low-margin domestic sectors,” the user wrote, calling it a “calculated push” to build pressure for a rollback of the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms.

Aviation expert Sanjay Lazar echoed these views, saying the situation “appears contrived”. Another user labelled the disruption a “well-planned strategy”.

IndiGo has not commented on the allegations. The airline has maintained that the cancellations stem from “misjudgment and planning gaps” in transitioning to the new FDTL rules that took effect on November 1, increasing mandatory weekly pilot rest from 36 to 48 hours.

IndiGo Says Normal Operations By February 10

In a submission to the DGCA on Thursday, IndiGo said its operations would stabilise by February 10 and requested temporary relaxation of duty-time norms. However, the airline has warned of more cancellations until December 8.

IndiGo also issued an apology on X, saying its teams were working with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA), DGCA, BCAS, AAI and airport operators to minimise the cascading impact of delays. “IndiGo deeply regrets the inconvenience caused,” it said.

Centre Pulls Up Airline Over Handling Of Crisis

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said it had taken “serious note” of the large-scale disruptions. Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu held a high-level review meeting with IndiGo’s top management, where the airline attributed the crisis to crew-planning issues, revised FDTL implementation and seasonal weather constraints.

Naidu expressed “clear displeasure” at IndiGo’s handling of the situation, noting that the carrier had sufficient preparation time before the new norms took effect. He instructed the airline to restore normal operations urgently and ensure there is no surge in airfares due to the disruption.

He also directed Airports Authority of India officers to closely monitor the situation at airports and provide full assistance to stranded passengers.