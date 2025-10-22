Zohran Mamdani Defends Criticism Of PM Modi, Says He Was Raised In A 'Pluralistic India'

Months after calling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "war criminal," New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has stood by his earlier remarks, saying his views stem from an upbringing that celebrated India’s pluralism and diversity.

During his Diwali outreach this week, Mamdani visited several Hindu temples in Queens, engaging directly with members of the Hindu-American community. Speaking to a gathering, he explained that his criticism of PM Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes from his belief in an inclusive India that embraces all faiths and communities.

"I have been critical of Mr. Modi because the India I grew up with was pluralistic, an India where everyone belonged, regardless of religion," Mamdani said. "My critique of Mr. Modi and the BJP is based on their vision of an India that seems to have room only for certain kinds of Indians. Pluralism is something to celebrate, something to strive for."

On Representing All New Yorkers

Reaching out to Hindu-American voters, some of whom disagree with his stance on Modi, Mamdani emphasised that he intends to serve all New Yorkers equally if elected.

"I know that I’m running to be mayor of a city with eight and a half million people," he said. "Many may not share my views on Mr. Modi, and that’s their right. My responsibility is to represent every New Yorker, to ensure they are safe and can afford to live in this city."

Mamdani’s comments come as he intensifies his campaign efforts just two weeks before New York City’s mayoral election.

Old Remarks On Gujarat Riots Resurface

After Mamdani won the Democratic mayoral primary earlier this year, a video resurfaced showing him accusing PM Modi of responsibility for the 2002 Gujarat riots, claiming that Muslims were "eradicated" from the region. In the clip, he alleges that the violence left Muslims feeling invisible, saying, "People don’t even believe we exist anymore."

At a recent candidates’ forum, Mamdani was asked if he would appear alongside Modi during a future visit to New York. Drawing a parallel between Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he called both leaders "war criminals."

Tight Race Ahead Of Election Day

With polls showing the mayoral race tightening, Mamdani is stepping up efforts to connect with every voter segment, including Indian-Americans, who make up one of the largest immigrant communities in the city.

Despite leading independent candidate Andrew Cuomo by 13 percentage points, recent surveys suggest Mamdani’s margin has narrowed. Political analysts note that the race could become even closer if Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, currently trailing in third place, decides to withdraw.

For Mamdani, who often highlights his Indian roots, gaining the trust of Indian-American voters may prove critical. Yet, his outspoken criticism of Modi has drawn backlash both in India and among Hindu Americans in New York.

Backlash From Hindu Americans And Indian Leaders

Tensions came to a head shortly before the Democratic primary in June, when a plane flew over the Statue of Liberty carrying a banner that read, "Save NYC from global intifada" and "Reject Mamdani."

According to The New York Times, the stunt was organised by a group of Hindu Americans angered by what they described as Mamdani’s "anti-Hindu and anti-Indian agenda."

The controversy has also echoed across India. Politicians from both the Congress and BJP criticized Mamdani’s remarks on Gujarat. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi wrote on X, "When Zohran Mamdani opens his mouth, Pakistan’s PR team takes the day off. India doesn’t need enemies with ‘allies’ like him shouting fiction from New York."

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also took aim at Mamdani, claiming he "sounds more Pakistani than Indian."

Meanwhile, Indian-American academic Indu Viswanathan, who identifies as a liberal, described Mamdani’s statements as "blatant lies" and "a projection of illiberal, anti-intellectual left-wing authoritarianism that has sunk its teeth into progressive politics."