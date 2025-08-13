Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Will Congress Apologise?' Rijiju Slams Congress For Using Minta Devi's Pic For Protest

'Will Congress Apologise?' Rijiju Slams Congress For Using Minta Devi's Pic For Protest

Controversy erupted after Opposition MPs, led by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, used the image of Minta Devi, a Bihar resident, during a protest against SIR.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 01:28 PM (IST)

A day after Bihar's Minta Devi, the face of INDIA bloc's Tuesday's protest against 'vote chori' fumed at them for t-shirts featuring her, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday criticised the Congress party and Opposition MPs for 'mocking' her by doing so.

In a post on X, Rijiju wrote, "Whole day Congress and opposition MPs used the photo of Minta Devi, mocked her that she is 124 years old!...Will Congress apologise to the nation?"

Rijiju also took a dig at Congress's recent move to sack its Karnataka minister, KN Rajanna, after he admitted to voter list irregularities during the Congress's tenure in the state. "Congress Minister in Karnataka has also accused his own Congress Government," Rijiju wrote.

Minta Devi Controversy

Controversy erupted after Opposition MPs, led by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, used the image of Minta Devi, a Bihar resident, during a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar.

The protest, held in New Delhi, featured several INDIA bloc MPs wearing T-shirts with Devi's picture and the phrase "124 not out," referring to her being erroneously listed as 124 years old on the voter list.

Minta Devi reacted strongly to this, slamming both the clerical error in the Election Commission's data and the Opposition MPs for using her image without consent. Mocking the clerical error, Devi added that if the government genuinely believed she was 124 years old, they should start giving her an old-age pension.

The protest against the SIR came amid accusations from INDIA bloc parties that the Election Commission was colluding with the ruling BJP to selectively remove voters. Their allegations are based on Rahul Gandhi's detailed presentation based on poll boy's data revealing massive discrepancies in the voter list. The poll panel, however, has denied these allegations, asserting that the voter list revision process was conducted with full transparency.

The protest took place while Parliament was in session, with Opposition MPs attempting to march to the Election Commission’s office. However, they were detained mid-way by the Delhi police.

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 01:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Kiren RIjiju Minta Devi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Enemy Can't Snatch Even A Single Drop...': Shehbaz Sharif Issues New Threat Over Indus Waters Treaty
'Enemy Can't Snatch Even A Single Drop...': Shehbaz Sharif Issues New Threat Over Indus Waters Treaty
Cities
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Sports
India Files Formal Bid To Bring 2030 Commonwealth Games To Ahmedabad
India Files Formal Bid To Bring 2030 Commonwealth Games To Ahmedabad
India
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Uri Ahead Of Independence Day, Soldier Killed
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Uri Ahead Of Independence Day, Soldier Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth And Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget