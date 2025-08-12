The INDIA bloc leaders continued with their protest against the Election Commission on Tuesday and were seen wearing coordinated t-shirts with the face of a '124-year-old' woman named 'Minta Devi' on them. Minta Devi, who hails from Siwan in Bihar, has reacted to the opposition leaders wearing a t-shirt featuring her photo, questioning who gave them the right to do so.

The woman also suggested that the government should provide her with an old-age pension if her age in the records is listed as 124 years.

"I came to know about this 2-4 days back...Who are they (Opposition MPs) to me? Who is Priyanka Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi to me? Who gave them the right to wear t-shirts featuring me?...I think there are discrepancies (in list)...I did not get anyone's (from administration) phone call...Why are they becoming my well-wisher over my age?...This should not be done, I do not want this...I want my details to be corrected...Whoever entered the details, did they do so with their eyes closed?," she questioned.

"If I am 124-years-old in the eyes of Govt, why are they not giving me old age pension? My Aadhaar Card mentions 15-07-1990 as my date of birth," she added.

#WATCH | INDIA bloc MPs protested over SIR today by wearing T-shirts featuring the name Minta Devi, a voter allegedly listed as 124 years old in the EC's voter list.



In Siwan, Bihar, Minta Devi says, "...I came to know about this 2-4 days back...Who are they (Opposition MPs) to…"

Several opposition MPs, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal, were seen wearing the t-shirt. The t-shirts also had '124 Not Out' written at the back.

Minta Devi was one of the voters who appeared in Rahul Gandhi's list of electors, which he presented as proof to allege 'vote theft' by the poll body. He claimed that "124-year-old Minta Devi" was a registered voter in Bihar draft voter list, released by the EC recently. The draft roll listed Minta Devi’s age as 124, which makes her nine years older than the verified oldest person in the world.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also alleged that the Bihar draft voter list is “a fake voter list” with “fake names”. “We want to expose, as a mark of protest, we are wearing this T-shirt,” he added.