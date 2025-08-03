'Why Is The Govt Sleeping?': Shiv Sena Leader On Trump’s 25% Tariff Move Against India

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Anand Dubey on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre for being "silent" on United States' President Donald Trump threatening a 25 per cent tariff along with a penalty on India for buying crude oil from Russia.

"Why is the government sleeping? US President Donald Trump has said it almost 40 times that he brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Now he (Trump) is saying that our relations with India are not good as India buys fuel from Russia. Are we slaves? We would trade and talk, with whoever we want, we will have friends as we want. There is a huge difference between the populations of India and US," UBT's Dubey told ANI.

He further said that India has the capability to reply back aggressively, but instead we follow the principles of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' (World is one family).

"If our 140 crore people-strong nation stands up and shouts together now, then everyone else will become deaf, but we are sanatani people. We talk about Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. You look at us as equals, we will respond accordingly," he said.

Trump, while announcing a 25% tariff on Indian goods starting August 8, had cited India's purchase of Russian oil and military equipment as one of the reasons for the punitive move.

After President Trump's threat of tariffs, India has defended its sovereign right to conduct energy policy based on national interest. On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that India's energy purchases are guided by market dynamics and national interests.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during the weekly media briefing, emphasised that India's relations with any country are based on their own merit and shouldn't be viewed through the lens of third countries.

"Our ties with any country stand on their merit and should not be seen from the prism of a third country. As far as India-Russia relations are concerned, we have a steady and time-tested partnership," he said.

Sources have also told ANI that Indian oil refiners continue to source oil from Russian suppliers, after other reports suggested that the sourcing had stopped after President Trump's claim. Their supply decisions are guided by price, grade of crude, inventories, logistics and other economic factors, the sources revealed.

Earlier this week, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told Parliament that the government is assessing the impact of the new US tariffs and will take all necessary steps to protect the national interest.

