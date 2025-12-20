Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Who Will Punish The Killers?': Tharoor Slams Lynching Of Hindu Man In Bangladesh

Shashi Tharoor called the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh tragic, welcomed Dhaka’s condemnation, but asked what steps were being taken to punish the culprits.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 02:52 PM (IST)
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has reacted strongly to the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, calling the incident a grim reflection of the lawlessness gripping the country during its current phase of unrest. His remarks come as political leaders across India express shock and concern over the killing.

‘An Unbearably Tragic Incident’: Tharoor Speaks Out

In a post on X on Saturday, Tharoor described the killing as “an unbearably tragic incident amid the mob rule that is raging across Bangladesh.” While acknowledging the Bangladeshi government’s condemnation of the violence, he raised pointed questions about accountability and justice.

Tharoor said that expressions of regret were not enough and pressed Dhaka to clarify what concrete steps were being taken against those responsible. He also asked how the authorities planned to prevent such attacks from happening again, underscoring the need for firm action rather than symbolic responses.

Unrest Triggered by Death of Radical Leader

The lynching took place against the backdrop of escalating unrest in Bangladesh, which reportedly intensified after the death of anti-India radical leader Sharif Osman Hadi. The volatile atmosphere has fuelled fears over mob violence and the safety of minorities in the country.

As tensions mounted, reactions poured in from Indian political leaders cutting across party lines. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also condemned the killing and voiced concern over the situation.

Who Was Dipu Chandra Das?

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Dipu Chandra Das, a factory worker from Mymensingh. According to reports, he was brutally beaten by a mob and later set on fire after being accused of blasphemy.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, particularly due to claims that the accusation was false and driven by personal animosity rather than any proven offence.

Taslima Nasreen Alleges False Blasphemy Charge

Exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen alleged that Dipu Chandra Das was deliberately framed. In a post on X, she claimed that a Muslim co-worker wanted to punish him over a trivial dispute and publicly accused him of making derogatory remarks about the Prophet.

Nasreen said that the accusation was enough to incite the crowd. According to her account, Dipu was attacked viciously by the mob before the police intervened and took him into custody. Despite being under police protection at that stage, she alleged that he was ultimately abandoned, leading to his death.

Her account has intensified scrutiny of both mob behaviour and institutional failures in handling sensitive accusations.

Bangladesh Arrests Seven Accused

Responding to the outrage, Bangladesh’s interim government announced the arrest of seven people in connection with the lynching. Interim leader Muhammad Yunus said that the arrests were carried out following coordinated operations by the Rapid Action Battalion at multiple locations.

The accused were identified as Md. Limon Sarkar (19), Md. Tarek Hossain (19), Md. Manik Mia (20), Ershad Ali (39), Nijum Uddin (20), Alomgir Hossain (38), and Md. Miraj Hossain Akon (46).

Calls for Justice and Prevention

While the arrests mark a significant development, questions remain about whether they will translate into swift justice and meaningful deterrence. As leaders like Shashi Tharoor have pointed out, the real test lies not just in condemnation or arrests, but in ensuring accountability and safeguarding vulnerable communities.

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 02:52 PM (IST)
Shashi Tharoor Mob Violence Bangladesh Unrest Bangladesh Lynching Dipu Chandra Das Hindu Man Killed
