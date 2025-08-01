Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Was Asked To Arrest RSS Chief': Ex-ATS Officer Makes Big Claim After Court Order On Malegaon Blast

'Was Asked To Arrest RSS Chief': Ex-ATS Officer Makes Big Claim After Court Order On Malegaon Blast

The former police official said that the court’s ruling undid the fake things done by the ATS. The case was initially investigated by the ATS and was later taken by the National Investigation Agency.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 05:05 PM (IST)

A former police official who was a part of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which probed the 2008 Malegaon blast case, claimed that he had been asked to apprehend RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. According to news agency PTI, the objective behind the order was to establish that there was saffron terror, retired inspector Mehiboob Mujawar alleged on Thursday. He said this while reacting to the trial court's verdict acquitting all seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur.

According to the report, he said that the court’s ruling undid the fake things done by the ATS. The case was initially investigated by the ATS and was later taken by the National Investigation Agency.

The verdict exposed the fake investigation done by a fake officer, Mujawar further said, naming a senior official.He was part of the ATS team that probed the blast at Malegaon on September 29, 2008, in which six people were killed and 101 others were injured, Mujawar said, claiming that he was asked to go and catch Mohan Bhagwat.

“I cannot say what investigation the ATS did then and why...But I was given some confidential orders regarding personalities like Ram Kalsangra, Sandip Dange, Dilip Patidar and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. All these orders were not such that one could follow them,” he said.

He further claimed that as he did not agree to do this, a false case was registered against him, and it destroyed a career of 40 years, he alleged. 

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 05:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Malegaon Blast Rss News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Despite Daily Threats...': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge, Calls It 'Baseless'
'Despite Daily Threats...': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge, Calls It 'Baseless'
India
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
India
'We Have An Atom Bomb, Once We Use It…': Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC Of 'Vote Chori' And Aiding BJP
'We Have An Atom Bomb, Once We Use It…': Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC Of 'Vote Chori' And Aiding BJP
Entertainment
Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Why He Wore ‘Sugar Daddy’ T-Shirt On Divorce Day: ‘Saamne Se Kuch Hua Tha...'
Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Why He Wore ‘Sugar Daddy’ T-Shirt On Divorce Day
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: AT Officer Claims Pressure To Arrest Mohan Bhagwat To Establish 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Shocking Incident As Pickup Truck Plunges Into River, Two Feared Missing In Grim Tragedy
Weather Update: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Massive Flooding Worldwide | ABP NEWS
US Tariff Hike: 25% Duty on Indian Goods Imposed from August 1 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget