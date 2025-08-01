A former police official who was a part of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which probed the 2008 Malegaon blast case, claimed that he had been asked to apprehend RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. According to news agency PTI, the objective behind the order was to establish that there was saffron terror, retired inspector Mehiboob Mujawar alleged on Thursday. He said this while reacting to the trial court's verdict acquitting all seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur.

According to the report, he said that the court’s ruling undid the fake things done by the ATS. The case was initially investigated by the ATS and was later taken by the National Investigation Agency.

The verdict exposed the fake investigation done by a fake officer, Mujawar further said, naming a senior official.He was part of the ATS team that probed the blast at Malegaon on September 29, 2008, in which six people were killed and 101 others were injured, Mujawar said, claiming that he was asked to go and catch Mohan Bhagwat.

“I cannot say what investigation the ATS did then and why...But I was given some confidential orders regarding personalities like Ram Kalsangra, Sandip Dange, Dilip Patidar and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. All these orders were not such that one could follow them,” he said.

He further claimed that as he did not agree to do this, a false case was registered against him, and it destroyed a career of 40 years, he alleged.