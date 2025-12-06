‘Vote Is Real Power’: Mayawati Urges BSP To Participate In SIR On Ambedkar’s Death Anniversary

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has termed the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list as highly significant, urging members of the Bahujan Samaj to participate proactively and with full awareness. Her appeal came on the death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, when she paid floral tribute to his portrait at her residence and thanked supporters nationwide, especially in Uttar Pradesh, for honouring his legacy.

Remembering Ambedkar and Reasserting Constitutional Ideals

Reflecting on the occasion, Mayawati questioned when the “good days” of dignity, self-respect, and equality—values at the heart of India’s Constitution—would truly arrive for the Bahujan Samaj. She said that despite decades of struggle, millions from Dalit, tribal, backward and other marginalised communities still await equal opportunities and an empowered life.

She emphasised that Dr Ambedkar dedicated his life to securing these rights, yet the dream remains unfulfilled for many.

‘Vote Is the Biggest Strength of the Bahujan Samaj’

Highlighting the power of the ballot, Mayawati reminded the community of its “greatest strength”—the vote itself—and stressed the need to safeguard it. Calling the Election Commission’s ongoing revision drive “extremely important,” she urged people to come forward, verify their details, and ensure every eligible voter is included in the rolls.

Concerns Over Political Exclusion and Economic Challenges

Mayawati alleged that genuine progress for the Bahujan Samaj has remained out of reach under governments run by caste-driven political parties. According to her, deliberate political manoeuvring continues to keep marginalised communities away from positions of power.

She also raised alarm over the steep fall in the Indian rupee, describing it as an issue with both economic and political implications. She urged the government to address the matter seriously and provide concrete corrective measures.

Large Gatherings Mark Tributes Across Uttar Pradesh and Beyond

Across Uttar Pradesh, large crowds assembled at the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Social Change Site along the Gomti River in Lucknow to pay their respects. Similar gatherings took place in Noida, where people from Western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Uttarakhand visited the National Dalit Inspiration Site and Green Garden.

BSP National Convenor Akash Anand also attended the event and offered his homage to Baba Saheb.