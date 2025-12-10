Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shashi Tharoor Denies Knowledge Of ‘Veer Savarkar Award’, Says He Never Agreed To Receive It

Shashi Tharoor denied knowledge and acceptance of the "Veer Savarkar Award," stating he was unaware and hadn't agreed to receive it.

By : ANI | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 01:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday denied having the knowledge of the "Veer Savarkar Award," which was to be presented on Wednesday. Tharoor said that he was not aware of such an award.

In a post on X, Tharoor said, "I have come to know from media reports that I have been named a recipient of the "Veer Savarkar Award," which is to be presented today in Delhi. I only learned about this announcement yesterday in Kerala, where I had gone to vote in the local self-government elections. There in Thiruvananthapuram, responding to media queries, I had clarified that I was neither aware of, nor had accepted, such an award and it was irresponsible on the part of the organisers to announce my name without my having agreed to receive it."

"Despite that, today in Delhi, some media outlets continue to ask the same question. Therefore, I am issuing this statement to clarify the matter unequivocally. In the absence of clarifications about the nature of the award, the organization presenting it or any other contextual details, the question of my attending the event today or accepting the award does not arise," he added.

New Delhi will host the Veer Savarkar International Impact Award 2025 on December 10, as the High Range Rural Development Society (HRDS) brings together policymakers, social leaders, scholars and civil society members for an evening dedicated to recognising transformative contributions to society.

The event will be held at the NDMC Convention Hall, spotlighting individuals and organisations whose work has delivered tangible change in national development, social reform, and humanitarian outreach.

The ceremony is expected to draw significant national attention, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh set to inaugurate the programme.
The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, will be present as the Chief Dignitary, alongside a wide range of guests from public life, the administration, academia, and the development sector.

The awards are rooted in the legacy of Veer Savarkar, whose influence on India's political and social thought continues to stir debate and reflection. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 01:10 PM (IST)
Shashi Tharoor CONGRESS
