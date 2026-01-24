Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Stand Up For Vande Matram? Centre Mulls Protocol To Accord Same Respect As National Anthem

Stand Up For Vande Matram? Centre Mulls Protocol To Accord Same Respect As National Anthem

Discussions involve rules for singing, mandatory standing, and penalties for disrespect. This follows BJP accusations against Congress for diminishing the song's importance, rooted in historical controversies and petitions seeking equal status.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Modi government is considering drafting a formal protocol to ensure that the national song Vande Mataram is accorded the same respect as the national anthem. According to a report, the issue was discussed in detail during a high-level meeting convened by the Ministry of Home Affairs earlier this month.

While the Constitution of India accords equal respect to both the national anthem and the national song, there is a significant difference in terms of legal and mandatory protocols. Currently, standing during the national anthem is compulsory, and any insult to it attracts punishment under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. However, there is no such legal obligation or written rule requiring people to stand during the singing of Vande Mataram.

Rules and Protocols Under Discussion

According to The Indian Express, which cited sources, the Home Ministry meeting deliberated on rules, guidelines and appropriate ways of showing respect to the national song. Discussions reportedly focused on whether clear norms should be laid down regarding the time, place and manner of singing Vande Mataram.

The meeting also examined whether standing during the national song should be made mandatory, similar to the national anthem, and whether penalties or legal action should be introduced for those found disrespecting it.

Political Context and Past Controversies

The move comes at a time when the Modi government is marking a year-long celebration of Vande Mataram. The BJP has accused the Congress of diminishing the importance of the national song due to what it describes as appeasement politics.

The issue has its roots in history, with certain verses of Vande Mataram being dropped during the Congress session in 1937. The BJP has alleged that this approach laid the groundwork for Partition, a claim the Congress rejects, accusing the BJP of distorting history. In recent years, several petitions have been filed in courts seeking a framework for Vande Mataram similar to that of the national anthem.

In 2022, the Modi government informed the Supreme Court that no penal provisions had so far been issued for the national song. Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Vande Mataram emerged as a powerful rallying cry during the Swadeshi movement of 1905–08. The government is now seeking to restore it to what it considers its original position of national pride.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Modi government considering regarding the national song 'Vande Mataram'?

The Modi government is considering drafting a formal protocol to ensure 'Vande Mataram' receives the same respect as the national anthem.

What is the current legal status of 'Vande Mataram' compared to the national anthem?

Standing for the national anthem is compulsory and protected by law. However, there is no legal obligation or written rule for people to stand during 'Vande Mataram'.

What specific rules were discussed in the Home Ministry meeting?

Discussions included norms for singing 'Vande Mataram', whether standing should be mandatory, and potential penalties for disrespect.

What is the political context behind this move?

The move coincides with celebrations of 'Vande Mataram' and follows past controversies and accusations of diminishing its importance.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
National Anthem Vande Matram
