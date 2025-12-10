The US Embassy in India has issued a firm advisory to all visa applicants, reminding them that they will not be allowed entry if they show up on their original interview date after receiving a rescheduled appointment notice. The embassy’s message comes amid ongoing adjustments to interview calendars and efforts to streamline processing for the high volume of Indian applicants.

Rescheduled Applicants Told Not To Arrive On Old Dates

In a clear message shared on its official X handle (@USAndIndia), the embassy stated: “If you have received an email advising that your visa appointment has been rescheduled, Mission India looks forward to assisting you on your new appointment date. Arriving on your previously scheduled appointment date will result in your being denied admittance to the Embassy or Consulate.”

The advisory emphasizes that only those with the updated appointment date will be permitted to enter, and any attempt to attend on the original date—whether due to confusion or prior scheduling—will lead to refusal at the gate.

High Demand Continues, But Waiting Times Improve

Visa appointments remain among the most sought-after slots in India, especially for student, work, and tourist categories. While long delays have historically been a challenge, recent updates from the mission indicate that wait times have begun to improve across several visa classes.