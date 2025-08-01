'Unverified And Dubious': MEA Rejects UK Report Accusing India Of 'Transnational Repression'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Unverified And Dubious': MEA Rejects UK Parliamentary Report Accusing India Of 'Transnational Repression'

India has refuted a UK parliamentary report accusing it of "transnational repression" in the UK, calling the allegations baseless. The MEA stated the report relied on unverified sources linked to anti-India elements, including banned pro-Khalistan groups

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 10:47 PM (IST)

India on Friday rejected the British parliamentary committee report, which named India among countries that engage in "transnational repression" activities in the United Kingdom, calling the allegations “baseless".

A statement by the Ministry of External Affairs stated that the references to India in the UK Parliament's Joint Committee on Human Rights report on July 30 have stemmed from "unverified and dubious sources," which are linked to “anti-India hostility".

“We have seen the references to India in the report and categorically reject these baseless allegations. These claims stem from unverified and dubious sources, predominantly linked to proscribed entities and individuals with a clear, documented history of anti-India hostility," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

“The deliberate reliance on discredited sources calls into question the credibility of the report itself," the statement added.

What 'Transnational Repression in the UK' Report Said

In its report on "transnational repression," the UK, on July 30, listed India alongside countries such as Pakistan, China, Russia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Iran, accusing it of targeting dissidents, journalists, and activists on British soil. The report accused these countries of “systematic misuse" of international police systems like Interpol.

Some of the details cited in the report regarding India were provided by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistan organisation banned in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and several other UK-based Sikh groups.

The report said that certain foreign governments are utilising surveillance, threats, or pressure to target jounalists and critics on foreign soil. It also claimed that MI5’s state-threat investigations had risen by 48% since 2022.

India has raised concerns on several occasions regarding the activities of extremist UK-based groups that promote separatist agendas, particularly the ones that advocate for Khalistan, which is considered a threat by India to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 10:37 PM (IST)
Read more
