Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaUNICEF Report Flags Kerala As National Model In Child Welfare, Says Sivankutty

UNICEF Report Flags Kerala As National Model In Child Welfare, Says Sivankutty

Kerala Education Minister highlighted a UNICEF report showing Kerala has the lowest school dropout rate in India, contrasting with the national trend where millions of children lack basic rights.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 02:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 21 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday said the state has once again emerged as a national model in child welfare and public education, registering the lowest school dropout rate in the country citing the findings in a latest UNICEF report.

While "The State of the World's Children 2025" report warns that nearly 20 crore children across the country continue to be deprived of basic rights such as education, healthcare, and nutrition, Kerala presents a stark contrast with its strong social sector achievements, he said in a statement.

Reacting to the findings, he said the report must be taken seriously at the national level.

Amid such a challenging national scenario, Kerala showcases a completely different model before the country," he said.

Contrary to the national-level concerns over children's educational disruptions, almost every child, who enters Class 1 in the state, completes schooling up to Class 12 without interruption, he said.

It is an achievement far ahead of the national average, he said.

According to the minister, Kerala's progress is the result of long-term, sustained government efforts.

Initiatives such as the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission and comprehensive programmes for children's health and nutrition have strengthened the state's public education system, Sivankutty said.

Kerala also stands as a model for other states in terms of academic standards, infrastructure development, and gender equality in education, he further said.

Stating that the UNICEF report reiterates the urgent need for nationwide action to protect children's rights, he said ensuring access to education, healthcare, and nutrition is essential for sustainable development.

Kerala's achievements should inspire national policy-making aimed at securing a safer future for children, the education minister added.

UNICEF said on Thursday that India is on course to meet its Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of halving multidimensional poverty ahead of the 2030 deadline, even as millions of children continue to face critical gaps in access to basic services like education, health and clean water, According to "The State of the World's Children 2025: Ending Child Poverty Our Shared Imperative", about 206 million children in India or nearly half the country's child population, lack access to at least one of six essential services-- education, health, housing, nutrition, clean water and sanitation.

"Out of this, less than a third (62 million) lack access to two or more basic services and still need support to escape two or more deprivations," the report has said. PTI LGK SA

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 02:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thiruvananthapuram Kerala
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Blast At Boiler Factory In Pakistan's Faisalabad Kills 15; Several Injured
Blast At Boiler Factory In Pakistan's Faisalabad Kills 15; Several Injured
Cities
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Cricket
Rishabh Pant Reveals India Is Ready With Shubman Gill’s Replacement For IND vs SA 2nd Test
Rishabh Pant Reveals India Is Ready With Shubman Gill’s Replacement For IND vs SA 2nd Test
Cities
Class 11 Girl Dies By Suicide In MP, Alleges 'Torture' By Male Teacher In Note
Class 11 Girl Dies By Suicide In MP, Alleges 'Torture' By Male Teacher In Note
Advertisement

Videos

Speeding Car Runs Over Woman Near Prem Mandir In Vrindavan, CCTV Shows Overtaking Gone Wrong
Assam Elephant Rescue, Mohan Bhagwat’s Big Statement And Major National Incidents Spark Debate
PM Kisan Crop Insurance Scheme Expanded; Farmers To Get Relief For Wildlife Damage And Disasters
China Supplying Submarines To Pakistan; Indian Navy Says Fully Ready For Strong Response
ED Cracks Down On Online Fraud Network; ₹86 Lakh Seized From Fake E-Commerce Scam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Smoothens Road To Kabul, But It Will Always Pass Through Islamabad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget