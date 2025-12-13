Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaNIA Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against 7 Accused, Education Society In TN ISIS Case

NIA Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against 7 Accused, Education Society In TN ISIS Case

The "Kovai Arabic Educational Association (KAEA)" society and the accused have been charged under various sections of the IPC and UA(P) Act through a supplementary chargesheet filed by NIA.

By : ANI | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 08:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against seven accused, as well as a registered society,"Kovai Arabic Educational Association (KAEA)," in the 2023 Tamil Nadu ISIS radicalisation and recruitment case, according to an official release by NIA.

The society and the accused have been charged under various sections of the IPC and UA(P) Act through a supplementary chargesheet filed by NIA.

According to the release, the counter-terror agency had earlier chargesheeted four accused, including Jameel Basha, the principal of Madras Arabic College, in the case RC-01/2023/NIA/CHE, which arose from the investigation into the October 2022 Coimbatore car-bomb blast. Fourteen of the 18 accused in the Coimbatore blast were students of Kovai Arabic College, which functioned under the KAEA society.

The seven accused chargesheeted today were Jameel's students, identified as Mohammed Hussain, Irshath, Ahmed Ali, Aboo Hanifa, Jawahar Sadiq, Sheikh Dawood and Raja Mohammed. Of these, Mohammed Hussain and Irshath were among the four charged in the original chargesheet and now face additional sections in this supplementary filing. The society KAEA has been arraigned and charged as a legal person.

The instant case, registered suo-motu by the agency's Chennai branch in August 2023, related to the radicalisation and incitement of vulnerable youth into terrorist acts by an ISIS-inspired radical group under the guise of free Arabic language classes, the release said.

NIA investigations revealed that radical sermons were disseminated via online Arabic language classes conducted through platforms like Zoom, WhatsApp and Telegram, and also through regular classroom sessions where Jameel Basha's live or pre-recorded lectures were broadcast.

NIA is continuing with its investigation into the case, as part of its commitment to dismantling the terror radicalisation network. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 08:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil NAdu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
When Will Luthra Brothers Return To India For Trial? Goa Police Share Update
When Will Luthra Brothers Return To India For Trial? Goa Police Share Update
Cities
Delhi Horror: Three Members Of Kapoor Family Found Hanging In Kalkaji, Depression Note Found
Three Members Of Kapoor Family Found Hanging At Delhi Home, Depression Note Found
India
‘Year-Round Airfare Cap Not Possible’: Civil Aviation Minister Tells Lok Sabha Amid IndiGo Crisis
‘Year-Round Airfare Cap Not Possible’: Civil Aviation Minister Tells Lok Sabha Amid IndiGo Crisis
World
Epstein Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton; Prez Dismisses Images As ‘No Big Deal’
Epstein Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton; Prez Dismisses Images As ‘No Big Deal’
Advertisement

Videos

Bus Overturns in Alluri Sitarama, Andhra Pradesh — 10 Dead, Dozens Injured
Breaking: ED Conducts Searches to Trace Financial Trail; Evidence Recovery Now Under Scrutiny
Dairy Businessman’s Son Shot in Shahdara, Delhi-Three Bullets Hit; Victim Hospitalised
AirAsia Flight Canceled at Delhi’s IGI Airport Due to Technical Fault; Passengers Protest
Modi and Trump Discuss Advancing India–US Trade Deal; Goyal Says Negotiations Progressing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget