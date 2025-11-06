Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh, after casting his vote in Barahiya during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, said that the Election Commission had assigned Anganwadi workers to every polling booth to help identify cases of suspected fraudulent voting, particularly involving voters wearing burqas.

Anganwadi Workers to Flag Suspicious Voters

“The Election Commission has placed an Anganwadi worker at each polling station. If there’s any suspicion that someone in a burqa might be voting fraudulently, the worker will verify and report it,” Singh told reporters. He urged people not to interpret the move through a religious lens. “This is not Pakistan where Sharia law operates. Tejashwi Yadav’s law cannot impose Sharia here,” he added.

When asked about the key issues guiding his vote, Singh said the Bihar election was centred on maintaining social harmony and driving development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Poll About Development and Social Harmony

“The issue is straightforward, social harmony and progress for Bihar under Modi ji and Nitish ji. The focus is on uplifting the poor and choosing between jungle raj and development. Lalu ji’s agenda disrupts social unity,” he said.

Barahiya, Bihar: On Burkha issue and Sharia Law, Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "I showed that the Anganwadi worker had come regarding the burkha issue. The Election Commission has made proper arrangements and established rules stating that if someone raises an objection, the… pic.twitter.com/gICWiOCZf5 — IANS (@ians_india) November 6, 2025

Confident of Stronger BJP Performance

Confident about the BJP-led alliance’s performance, Singh predicted an improvement over previous elections. “In 121 seats, we’ll get more votes than in 2010. That year, we won 95 out of 121 seats. This time, I believe BJP-Jaidev will surpass that in Lakhisarai. BJP will secure 200 seats in the state,” he said.

Appealing to voters, Singh urged them to look beyond local candidates and focus on leadership. “Don’t judge by the face of any candidate. Look at Nitish Kumar’s and Narendra Modi’s faces — the leaders who have worked tirelessly for the poor, the youth, and the farmers,” he said.

‘Don’t Let Bihar Go Backwards’

Highlighting infrastructure progress, Singh reminded voters of past inefficiencies. “Do you want Bihar to go backwards again? The bridge in Munger wasn’t built for ten years,” he remarked.

Polling for the first phase is underway across 94 constituencies in 12 districts, marking the beginning of a multi-phase election that will unfold in the coming weeks.