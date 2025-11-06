Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘This Is Not Pakistan Where Sharia Prevails’: Giriraj Singh On Burqa-Clad Voters During Bihar Polls

‘This Is Not Pakistan Where Sharia Prevails’: Giriraj Singh On Burqa-Clad Voters During Bihar Polls

After voting in Bihar, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said Anganwadi workers were deployed to detect fake voters, adding that “this is not Pakistan where Sharia law prevails.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh, after casting his vote in Barahiya during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, said that the Election Commission had assigned Anganwadi workers to every polling booth to help identify cases of suspected fraudulent voting, particularly involving voters wearing burqas.

Anganwadi Workers to Flag Suspicious Voters

“The Election Commission has placed an Anganwadi worker at each polling station. If there’s any suspicion that someone in a burqa might be voting fraudulently, the worker will verify and report it,” Singh told reporters. He urged people not to interpret the move through a religious lens. “This is not Pakistan where Sharia law operates. Tejashwi Yadav’s law cannot impose Sharia here,” he added.

When asked about the key issues guiding his vote, Singh said the Bihar election was centred on maintaining social harmony and driving development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Poll About Development and Social Harmony

“The issue is straightforward, social harmony and progress for Bihar under Modi ji and Nitish ji. The focus is on uplifting the poor and choosing between jungle raj and development. Lalu ji’s agenda disrupts social unity,” he said.

Confident of Stronger BJP Performance

Confident about the BJP-led alliance’s performance, Singh predicted an improvement over previous elections. “In 121 seats, we’ll get more votes than in 2010. That year, we won 95 out of 121 seats. This time, I believe BJP-Jaidev will surpass that in Lakhisarai. BJP will secure 200 seats in the state,” he said.

Appealing to voters, Singh urged them to look beyond local candidates and focus on leadership. “Don’t judge by the face of any candidate. Look at Nitish Kumar’s and Narendra Modi’s faces — the leaders who have worked tirelessly for the poor, the youth, and the farmers,” he said.

‘Don’t Let Bihar Go Backwards’

Highlighting infrastructure progress, Singh reminded voters of past inefficiencies. “Do you want Bihar to go backwards again? The bridge in Munger wasn’t built for ten years,” he remarked.

Polling for the first phase is underway across 94 constituencies in 12 districts, marking the beginning of a multi-phase election that will unfold in the coming weeks.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Elections Giriraj Singh Sharia Law Anganwadi Workers Burqa-clad Voters
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
'Every Player Contributed': Smriti Mandhana’s Heartfelt Words As PM Modi Meets Team India
'Every Player Contributed': Smriti Mandhana’s Heartfelt Words As PM Modi Meets Team India
India
Brazilian Model Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Claims She 'Voted' 22 Times In India, Shares Video
Brazilian Model Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Claims She 'Voted' 22 Times In India, Shares Video
Cities
Smog Chokes Delhi Again As Cold Intensifies, AQI Hits Dangerous Levels
Smog Chokes Delhi Again As Cold Intensifies, AQI Hits Dangerous Levels
World
Trump Says America ‘Lost Sovereignty’ After Mamdani’s Win, Warns Of ‘Communism vs Common Sense’
Trump Says America ‘Lost Sovereignty’ After Mamdani’s Win, Warns Of ‘Communism vs Common Sense’
Advertisement

Videos

UP Transformed from Chaos to Growth Hub, Says CM; Claims Global Investors Showing Interest
Major Mishap Averted During Mumbai Monorail Trial as Front Coach Suffers Damage at Wadala
RJD Spokesperson Slams JD(U), Says Lalu’s Legacy Is of Justice Not Fear Ahead of Bihar Polls
Bihar Villagers Allege Electoral Roll Deletions, Demand Probe Ahead of Polls
Anurag Labels Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks an Insult to the Army, Sparks Political Row in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget