Terrorist Gunned Down In Encounter In J&K's Kishtwar
The encounter started between security forces and terrorists in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar.
A terrorist was killed in an operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday. The encounter started between security forces and terrorists in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar.
