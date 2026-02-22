Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTerrorist Gunned Down In Encounter In J&K's Kishtwar

Terrorist Gunned Down In Encounter In J&K's Kishtwar

The encounter started between security forces and terrorists in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 01:25 PM (IST)

A terrorist was killed in an operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday. The encounter started between security forces and terrorists in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar. 

Related Video

SECURITY ALERT: Encounter Erupts Between Terrorists and Forces in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kishtwar Encounter JK Encounter Terrorist JK
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi HC Calls 'Shirtless' Protest A Blatant Assault On Public Order
Delhi HC Calls 'Shirtless' Protest A Blatant Assault On Public Order
India
Terrorist Gunned Down In Encounter In J&K's Kishtwar
Terrorist Gunned Down In Encounter In J&K's Kishtwar
India
PM Modi Inaugurates Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor, Travel Time Cut To 55 Minutes
PM Modi Inaugurates Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor, Travel Time Cut To 55 Minutes
India
8 Arrested For Planning Attack In India, Have Links To Pakistan And Bangladesh
8 Arrested For Planning Attack In India, Have Links To Pakistan And Bangladesh
Advertisement

Videos

SECURITY ALERT: Encounter Erupts Between Terrorists and Forces in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
POLITICAL REVIEW: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Defends First-Year Record, Highlights Health, Food & Slum Reforms
CRISIS ALERT: Afghanistan Condemns Pakistan Airstrikes, Civilian Casualties Reported
CAMPUS ALERT: Live Cartridge Found at IIT Bombay Pawai Campus, Security on High Alert
POLITICAL SPARK: Congress Hits Back at BJP Over AI Summit Shirtless Protest, Shares Gandhi Image
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget