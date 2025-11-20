AIADMK Stages Statewide Stir, Claims DMK Involved In ‘Major Irregularities’ In SIR Exercise

Chennai, Nov 20 (PTI) The opposition AIADMK on Thursday staged a protest against the ruling DMK government here over the alleged irregularities in SIR of the electoral rolls.

While former AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar led the protest in Chennai, party spokesperson and former Minister S S Vaigaichelvan presided over the agitation near the District Collectorate office in neighbouring Kancheepuram. The protest was joined by the AIADMK party supporters of Uthiramerur, Sriperumbudur regions as well.

The opposition party criticised the DMK for engaging party workers to commit the alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise.

Amid staunch opposition from the ruling DMK and its allies, the SIR of electoral rolls commenced on November 4 in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK cadres holding placards, raised slogans against the ruling DMK and Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Jayakumar claimed that the government has assigned sanitary workers and those who are not eligible to be Booth Level Officers to carry out the SIR exercise.

"The DMK (government) is only destroying the objective of the Election Commission by appointing such people. They have given oral instructions to the district collectors to ensure that party workers engage in the SIR exercise. For Chennai, the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner has been asked to carry out the work on its behalf," he claimed.

"All zonal officers have been instructed that they should obey DMK district secretaries while taking part in the SIR exercise," he further alleged.

The DMK would pay a price for indulging in such irregularities in 2026 Assembly polls, the AIADMK leader said. PTI VIJ VIJ KH

