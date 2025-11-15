Explosion At Srinagar's Nowgam Police Station Probing Terror Module; 8 Officers Injured

A powerful blast erupted inside or near the Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar on Friday, triggering significant damage to the building as fire engulfed parts of the structure. The exact cause remains unconfirmed.

According to eyewitnesses and CCTV footage obtained from the area, the explosion rocked the station on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, sending smoke and flames billowing into the air. At least 8 police personnel who were injured in the blast were quickly transferred to the hospital for treatment.

The development comes just days after a car explosion, which the Centre termed a terrorist attack, in New Delhi, killing 13 people.

The station had been actively investigating a terror module that was recently uncovered, and while authorities have not yet officially linked that probe to today’s explosion, the timing and location raise serious concerns. Reports suggest that during an evidence-collection operation involving seized ammonium nitrate and other materials inside the station premises, the material detonated unexpectedly.