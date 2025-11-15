Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeNewsIndiaExplosion At Srinagar's Nowgam Police Station Probing Terror Module; 8 Officers Injured

Explosion At Srinagar's Nowgam Police Station Probing Terror Module; 8 Officers Injured

A powerful explosion severely damaged the Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar, injuring officers.

By : Asif Qureshi | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 12:34 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A powerful blast erupted inside or near the Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar on Friday, triggering significant damage to the building as fire engulfed parts of the structure. The exact cause remains unconfirmed.

According to eyewitnesses and CCTV footage obtained from the area, the explosion rocked the station on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, sending smoke and flames billowing into the air. At least 8 police personnel who were injured in the blast were quickly transferred to the hospital for treatment.

The development comes just days after a car explosion, which the Centre termed a terrorist attack, in New Delhi, killing 13 people.

The station had been actively investigating a terror module that was recently uncovered, and while authorities have not yet officially linked that probe to today’s explosion, the timing and location raise serious concerns. Reports suggest that during an evidence-collection operation involving seized ammonium nitrate and other materials inside the station premises, the material detonated unexpectedly.

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 12:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Srinagar Explosion Jammu Kashmir Jammu Kashmir
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Explosion At Srinagar's Nowgam Police Station Probing Terror Module, Casulaties Feared
Explosion At Srinagar's Nowgam Police Station Probing Terror Module, Casulaties Feared
Election 2025
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
Cities
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Cities
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Surges Ahead As Early Trends Indicate Strong Mandate For Stability
Breaking: NDA Celebrates Strong Lead in Bihar; JDU Workers Revel in Nitish Kumar Victory
Breaking: NDA Gains Strength as Leaders Cite Trust in Modi–Nitish and Fear of ‘Jungle Raj’
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Set for Big Majority as JDU Chief Credits Nitish-Modi Governance
Breaking: NDA Secures Clear Majority as BJP Chief Credits Modi-Nitish Leadership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Sushasan Endures: Why Bihar Chose Nitish's Track Record Over MGB's Slogans
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget