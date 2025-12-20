Speculation is rife in Tamil cinema circles that the makers of actor Sivakarthikeyan’s much-anticipated film Parasakthi are considering a change in its release date. Reports of a possible shift have generated excitement among fans, especially amid concerns over a high-profile box office clash with actor Vijay's Jananayagan during the Pongal festival season.

Pongal 2026 Set for a Major Box Office Face-Off

The 2026 Pongal season is expected to be an emotional and commercially significant period for Tamil cinema. Leading actor Vijay, who has announced his political entry, is set to bow out of films with his final outing Jananayagan. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film is scheduled for release on January 9, coinciding with the Pongal festivities.

Jananayagan boasts a star-studded cast including Pooja Hegde, Mamita Baiju, Priyamani, Naren, and Bobby Deol, with music composed by Anirudh. The film is produced by KVN Productions and has already generated massive anticipation as Vijay’s farewell to cinema.

On the other hand, Parasakthi, produced by Don Pictures and directed by Sudha Kongara, features Sivakarthikeyan alongside Ravi Mohan, Atharva Murali, and Srileela. With music by G.V. Prakash Kumar and theatrical distribution handled by Red Giant Movies, the film had officially locked January 14 as its Pongal release date.

Reports Hint At Change In Parasakthi Release Date

With both films targeting the festive window, concerns emerged about an intense box office clash. While Parasakthi’s release was announced five days after Jananayagan, it reportedly faced resistance due to Vijay’s film carrying the emotional weight of being his final cinematic appearance.

Now, industry buzz suggests that the Parasakthi team is contemplating advancing the release to January 9 or January 10. If confirmed, the move would place both films in direct competition for screens and audience attention during the peak holiday period.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that theatre bookings are already underway for both films. With family audiences expected to turn up in large numbers for both Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan, exhibitors may find it challenging to balance screen allocation.

Trade Concerns, Fan Expectations Run High

Trade analysts believe that while both films have strong commercial appeal, Jananayagan may enjoy an edge due to its status as Vijay’s final film. This could potentially impact the box office performance of Parasakthi if both release dates overlap too closely.

At the same time, fans of Sivakarthikeyan have welcomed reports of a possible date change, hoping it could help the film avoid direct competition and maximise its reach. Post-production work on both films is progressing rapidly, adding to the excitement surrounding the Pongal releases.

With the Jananayagan audio launch scheduled to take place in Malaysia on December 27, anticipation is expected to intensify further in the coming weeks. An official announcement from Parasakthi team regarding the release date is now keenly awaited by fans, exhibitors, and the industry alike.