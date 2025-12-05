SIA Conducts Multiple Raids In Kashmir In Red Fort Blast Case

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out multiple raids across Kashmir as part of its probe into the Red Fort blast case in Delhi. The operation, targeting the "white-collar" terror module, focused on uncovering links in the weapons supply chain and possible connections with suicide bomber Dr. Umar Farooq.

SIA conducted a search at the residence of air-conditioning technician Tufail Niyaz Bhat in the Batmaloo area of Srinagar. Tufail, son of Niyaz Bhat, had previously been arrested in connection with the Red Fort blast case.

Officials stated that the team conducted a thorough search to map the larger network involved in the case.

Suspected Role In Supplying AK-47 Rifle

Investigations revealed that Tufail had a suspected role in supplying an AK-47 rifle, for which he had already been taken into custody. Sources associated with the investigation said, “Bhat is suspected of being a potential supplier of the AK-47 rifle that was earlier recovered from a locker belonging to Dr. Adil Ahmed at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag. Dr. Adil is already in NIA custody as a key accused in this case.”

Authorities confirmed that another raid was conducted at the residence of Zameer Ahangar in Wakura, Ganderbal district, as part of the ongoing investigation. Officials said that SIA has intensified searches across multiple locations, and more raids or arrests are likely as the probe progresses.

Sources added that investigators are now focusing on tracing the weapons supply chain and identifying accomplices who may have provided shelter, transport, or technical assistance.

The Red Fort blast case is a major terror-related investigation following an explosion in Delhi’s Red Fort area. Several individuals have been implicated, and investigative agencies, including SIA and NIA, are working to dismantle the larger network behind the attack. Numerous arrests have already been made, with significant breakthroughs reported in the investigation.

Authorities believe the case is part of a larger terror network involving weapons supply, shelter provision, and technical support. Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and more major revelations are expected soon.