Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSIA Conducts Multiple Raids In Kashmir In Red Fort Blast Case

SIA Conducts Multiple Raids In Kashmir In Red Fort Blast Case

SIA conducted a search at the residence of air-conditioning technician Tufail Niyaz Bhat, who had previously been arrested in connection with the Red Fort blast case.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out multiple raids across Kashmir as part of its probe into the Red Fort blast case in Delhi. The operation, targeting the "white-collar" terror module, focused on uncovering links in the weapons supply chain and possible connections with suicide bomber Dr. Umar Farooq.

SIA conducted a search at the residence of air-conditioning technician Tufail Niyaz Bhat in the Batmaloo area of Srinagar. Tufail, son of Niyaz Bhat, had previously been arrested in connection with the Red Fort blast case.

Officials stated that the team conducted a thorough search to map the larger network involved in the case.

Suspected Role In Supplying AK-47 Rifle

Investigations revealed that Tufail had a suspected role in supplying an AK-47 rifle, for which he had already been taken into custody. Sources associated with the investigation said, “Bhat is suspected of being a potential supplier of the AK-47 rifle that was earlier recovered from a locker belonging to Dr. Adil Ahmed at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag. Dr. Adil is already in NIA custody as a key accused in this case.”

Authorities confirmed that another raid was conducted at the residence of Zameer Ahangar in Wakura, Ganderbal district, as part of the ongoing investigation. Officials said that SIA has intensified searches across multiple locations, and more raids or arrests are likely as the probe progresses.

Sources added that investigators are now focusing on tracing the weapons supply chain and identifying accomplices who may have provided shelter, transport, or technical assistance.

The Red Fort blast case is a major terror-related investigation following an explosion in Delhi’s Red Fort area. Several individuals have been implicated, and investigative agencies, including SIA and NIA, are working to dismantle the larger network behind the attack. Numerous arrests have already been made, with significant breakthroughs reported in the investigation.

Authorities believe the case is part of a larger terror network involving weapons supply, shelter provision, and technical support. Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and more major revelations are expected soon.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
SIA Jammu Kashmir Red Fort Blast Case
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
IndiGo In Crisis: DGCA Loosens Pilot Duty Norms, Is A Return To Normal Flights Coming Soon?
IndiGo Meltdown: Will DGCA’s Relaxed Pilot Duty Rules Finally End India’s Worst Flight Disruptions?
India
'India Not Neutral, On Side Of Peace': PM Modi Tells Putin On Russia-Ukraine Conflict
'India Not Neutral, On Side Of Peace': PM Modi Tells Putin On Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Cities
IndiGo Cancels All Domestic Flights Departing From Delhi Airport Till Midnight
IndiGo Cancels All Domestic Flights Departing From Delhi Airport Till Midnight
Business
RBI MPC December: India To Grow Faster Than Earlier Thought, Central Bank Now Expects 7.3% GDP In FY26
Good News For Indian Economy! RBI Lifts FY26 GDP Forecast To 7.3%
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Relations: Major Defence Agreement Inked Between Two Nation, Marking a New Step Toward Military Cooperation
Breaking: Putin to pay tribute at Rajghat; Delhi on alert with tight security, diversions
Breaking: Political clash in Bengal intensifies as TMC MLA and Governor face off
Breaking: Deadly floods in Greece, major road accidents rock Andhra & UP amid chaos
Breaking: Passengers Erupts in Anger at Goa Airport Amid Major Flight Delays
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget