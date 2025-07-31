Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTrump's 25% Tariff Threatens To 'Destroy' India-US Trade, Warns Tharoor: 'Serious Matter'

Trump's 25% Tariff Threatens To 'Destroy' India-US Trade, Warns Tharoor: 'Serious Matter'

He emphasised the need for negotiations and understanding of India's needs, as America is a big market for India.

By : ANI | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 02:34 PM (IST)

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday noted the impact of the 25 per cent tariff announced by US President Donald Trump on the Indian economy and termed the matter very "serious", which will "destroy" India's trade with America.
 
On the US President Trump's dead economy remark, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told ANI, "It's a very serious matter for us... 25, plus an unspecified penalty for our buying oil and gas from Russia, it could take it up to 35-45... There's even talk of a 100% penalty, which will destroy our trade with America... The trade negotiations are underway, and there is a possibility that it may come down. If it doesn't, it will damage our exports, because America is a very big market for us...
 
The Congress leader noted that the US administration has to take into consideration the "needs" of the Indian government as well.
 
"On the other hand, if their demands are completely unreasonable, our negotiators have every right to resist... America has to understand our needs as well. Our tariffs on America are not that unreasonable. It's about 17% average. American goods are not priced competitively enough to sell in the Indian market..."
 
Earlier today, Former Union Home Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the 25 per cent tariff on all Indian exports to the United States and penalty for buying Russian oil is a "big blow" to India's trade with the US.
 
Chidambaram called the tariffs a "big blow" for India's trade, and also argued that they are "a clear violation" of the World Trade Organisation's rules.
 
In a post on X, Chidambaram said, "The 25 per cent tariff on all Indian exports to the United States PLUS penalty for buying Russian oil is a big blow to India's trade with the U.S. 'Dosti' is no substitute for diplomacy and painstaking negotiations The tariff imposed by the U.S. is a clear violation of the WTO rules."
 
This comes after US President Donald Trump, in a social media post on his Truth Social Account, announced 25 per cent tariffs on India starting August 1.
 
Trump also said India will face additional penalties for purchasing oil from Russia.
 
"Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country. Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE - ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST 1st. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!", Trump posted. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Shashi Tharoor Tariff
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India
'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India
Cities
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Cities
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
World
'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War
'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget