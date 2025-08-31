SC Judge Vikram Nath Says Stray Dog Case Made Him Famous: ‘Even Dogs Are Giving Blessings'

Supreme Court judge Vikram Nath on Saturday credited an unusual courtroom matter, the stray dogs case, for giving him recognition far beyond the legal community. Speaking with his trademark humor, the judge said that after handling the case, he began receiving messages not only from dog lovers but also, jokingly, “from the dogs themselves.”

Case That Sparked Nationwide Debate

The controversy began when the Supreme Court first directed that all stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region be moved to shelters. The ruling quickly stirred sharp reactions, with many animal rights groups opposing it and others backing the move. The order was later revisited, drawing widespread attention in India and even overseas.

At the Regional Conference on Human–Wildlife Conflict in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Justice Nath reflected on how the matter unexpectedly raised his profile. “Earlier, I was mostly known within legal circles for the work I do,” he remarked. “But thanks to this case, people from across society, and even outside India, recognize me now.”

Recognition Beyond Borders

He shared that while attending the Law Asia POLA Summit, several international lawyers approached him with questions about the case. “It was a pleasant surprise,” he said. “I felt proud that people in other countries had also heard of it.”

A Lighter Note

With characteristic wit, Justice Nath added that his blessings weren’t limited to people. “Along with messages from dog lovers, I’ve been told the dogs themselves are happy with me,” he said, drawing laughter.

Justice Nath was among the three judges who later modified the earlier directive. On August 11, the court had ordered the relocation of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR within eight weeks. Following criticism, the ruling was altered on August 22, allowing the dogs to be returned to their original spots after vaccination and sterilization.