SC Collegium Recommends Judicial Appointments Across 6 HC Including Delhi, Bombay And Karnataka

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of several advocates and judicial officers for judgeship in six different high courts, including of Delhi, Bombay, Calcutta and Karnataka. The three-member collegium meeting headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai on Monday approved the proposal for appointment of judicial officer Vimal Kumar Yadav as a judge of the Delhi High Court.

The collegium also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, in its meeting, also approved the proposal for appointment of the three advocates as judges of the Bombay High Court.

The collegium resolutions passed in the meeting held on Monday were uploaded on the apex court website late night.

The collegium members also recommended the names of advocates Ajit Bhagwanrao Kadethankar, Aarti Arun Sathe, and Sushil Manohar Ghodeswar as judges of the Bombay High Court.

Similarly, the collegium also approved the proposal for appointment of Additional Judge of Karnataka High Court Justice Gurusiddaiah Basavaraja as permanent judge.

The collegium further resolved to approve the proposal for appointment of the two additional judges -- Justice Partha Sarathi Sen and Justice Apurba Sinha Ray -- as permanent judges in the Calcutta High Court.

It also resolved to extend the tenure of additional judges Justices Prasenjit Biswas, Uday Kumar, Ajay Kumar Gupta, Supratim Bhattacharya, Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, and Md. Shabbar Rashidi for a fresh term of one year at the Calcutta High Court.

The three-member collegium further approved the proposal for appointment of additional judge Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal as permanent judge in the Chhattisgarh High Court.

For the Andhra Pradesh High Court, the collegium resolved to approve the proposal for appointment of four additional judges -- Justices Harinath Nunepally, Kiranmayee Mandava, Sumathi Jagadam, and Nyapathy Vijay -- as permanent judges.

