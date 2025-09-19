Senior Congress leader and Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda has once again stirred a political debate with his latest comments. Speaking on India’s foreign policy, Pitroda urged the government to prioritise building stronger ties with neighbouring countries. He said he felt 'at home' during his visit to Pakistan.

"Our foreign policy, according to me, must first focus on our neighbourhood. Can we really substantially improve relationships with our neighbours? I’ve been to Pakistan, and I must tell you, I felt at home. I’ve been to Bangladesh, I’ve been to Nepal, and I feel at home. I don’t feel like I’m in a foreign country," Pitroda said.

Pitroda Appeals To Youth To Support Rahul Gandhi

Alongside his foreign policy remarks, Pitroda also echoed Rahul Gandhi’s call for India’s younger generation to step up in defense of democracy.

"All I would do at this stage is I would request the youth of India to add their voice to the lone voice of Rahul Gandhi," Pitroda said, stressing the importance of Gen Z participation in shaping India’s democratic future.

BJP Slams Congress Over Pakistan Remark

His Pakistan comment, however, drew immediate backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused the Congress of weakening India’s stance against Pakistan.

"Rahul Gandhi’s blue-eyed boy and Congress Overseas chief Sam Pitroda says he ‘felt at home’ in Pakistan. No wonder the UPA took no tough action against Pak even after 26/11. Pakistan’s favourite, Congress’s chosen!" Bhandari said.

Longtime Gandhi Family Adviser

Pitroda rose to prominence in the 1980s as a close aide to then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and has since remained a trusted adviser to the Gandhi family. Over the years, his comments on India’s foreign policy have often sparked controversy, providing political ammunition to the BJP against the Congress.

Earlier Remarks On China Sparked Controversy

This is not the first time Pitroda has drawn fire for his views on foreign policy. In February, with tensions between India and China still high, he suggested that New Delhi exaggerates the threat from Beijing.

"I don’t understand the threat from China. I think this issue is often blown out of proportion because the US has a tendency to define an enemy. I believe the time has come for all nations to collaborate, not confront," he said in an interview.

At the time, Pitroda argued that India should shift away from what he called a "confrontational" approach, just as the Modi government rejected then-US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate the border dispute with China.