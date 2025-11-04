Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPMK Factional Clash Erupts, MLA R Arul, Supporters Attacked In Salem; 6 Injured

PMK Factional Clash Erupts, MLA R Arul, Supporters Attacked In Salem; 6 Injured

Tensions within the PMK escalated as MLA R. Arul, aligned with founder S. Ramadoss, was allegedly attacked by supporters of party president Anbumani Ramadoss in Salem.

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 06:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai, Nov 4 (IANS) In a fresh sign of escalating factional tensions within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Salem West MLA R. Arul and his supporters — aligned with party founder Dr S. Ramadoss — were allegedly attacked by loyalists of party president Anbumani Ramadoss in Salem district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the incident occurred when Arul, accompanied by local functionaries, was returning from Pethanaickenpalayam after visiting the house of the PMK union secretary.

As his convoy approached Vazhapadi, a group of nearly 20 men reportedly pelted stones at the vehicles carrying Arul and his team.

In retaliation, his supporters also hurled stones at the rival group, leading to tense scenes on the busy stretch.

Recounting the attack, Arul alleged that the assailants were supporters of Anbumani.

“While returning to Salem, around 20 of Anbumani’s followers raised slogans in his support and attacked our car. They used stones, wooden logs, and iron rods. If I had stepped out, they would have killed me,” he said.

The MLA added that the attack happened despite the presence of a few police personnel at the spot who tried to intervene.

Criticising the party leadership, Arul questioned, “Anbumani keeps talking about decent and developmental politics. Is this what he means by decent politics?”

He said about 50 of his supporters were travelling in multiple vehicles, but he instructed them not to get down to prevent further escalation.

Five of his cadres sustained injuries and were admitted to the Salem Government Hospital.

A police constable was also injured in the stone pelting.

“We have lodged a complaint and trust that the police will take action and provide us protection,” Arul said.

He further stated that both S. Ramadoss and the party’s honorary president, G. K. Mani, called him after the incident to enquire about his well-being.

“We appeal to Anbumani not to mislead the youth like this. The PMK was built on the ideals of justice and equality, not violence,” he remarked.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Security has been tightened in Salem following the clash between the two PMK factions.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 06:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
PMK Salem
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Two Trains Collide Near Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur; 4 Dead, Several Passengers Injured
Two Trains Collide Near Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur; 4 Dead, Several Passengers Injured
Bihar
NDA Or Mahagathbandhan: Who Will Form The Government In Bihar? Check What Matrize-IANS Survey Reveals
NDA Or Mahagathbandhan: Who Will Form The Government In Bihar? Check What Matrize-IANS Survey Reveals
Cities
Maharashtra Civic Body Polls To Be Held On Dec 2, Results on Dec 3
Maharashtra Civic Body Polls To Be Held On Dec 2, Results on Dec 3
Cities
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget